bluey's family from bluey
Category:
TV

Bluey’s House Is Listed on an Actual Real Estate Site

And it costs less than a crappy condo where I live!
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 02:59 pm

Adults. Are you okay? Because I’m not okay. First off, because Bluey’s moving away. Secondly, because I’m having an emotional breakdown about U.S. housing costs.

Recommended Videos

Sorry, let me back up. The latest Bluey episode, “Ghostbasket,” ends on a shocking cliffhanger. After Bandit pretends to be a realtor named Hugo trying to sell the Grannies’ house to Chilli, the Grannies (played by Bluey and Bingo in costume, of course) help Hugo scare her away with a haunted wheelbarrow. (It, uh, all makes sense in context.) As the camera pans away from the house in the final shot, though, we see an actual For Sale sign in the Heelers’ front yard.

NO. BAD DOGS. You can’t do this to me my kids!

We don’t know what exactly is going to happen to the Heelers, but supposedly we’ll find out this Sunday, when the 28-minute special “The Sign” drops around the world. Are they actually moving away? Where are they going? How will they harass Lucky’s dad and weird out Judo’s mom if they don’t live next door anymore!?

To drive the point home (so to speak), the Heelers’ house has been listed on an actual Australian real estate site, Domain. Listed as a “Quaint, animated family home,” the house features “mid-century design aesthetics offset by whimsical touches” and “lovely period floorboards and mysterious hallways that don’t logically seem to join spaces together but always feel cohesive and purposeful.”

The listing also boasts that the house is “perfect for endless play and games with the family.” THEN WHY AREN’T THE HEELERS STAYING THERE.

A nice, final touch is the real estate agent: Bucky Dunston, Bandit’s old childhood nemesis. You’ll recall from the episode “Dragon” that Bucky shut down Bandit’s love of art by hating on his drawings of cars. And now he’s selling their house! What a twist of fate.

But for this hapless Angeleno, the fact that the Heelers are moving isn’t even the worst part. As we know, their house has 3 bedrooms, a study, and a huge yard, and according to 9News’ calculations, the median Brisbane home goes for about $535,000 U.S.D. That’s less than the crappiest, tiniest, most rundown condo you’ll find in major U.S. cities. The square footage is a little small if I did the conversion right, but they’re dogs, so. (Update: turns out I did not, in fact, do the conversion right. Now I’m even sadder.)

Maybe I should put in a bid on the Heelers’ house? It has heritage windows, after all! While I figure out how to make that happen, “The Sign” airs on April 14 on Disney+.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Aging Chucky Breaks His Silence on ‘M3GAN’
An aging Chucky flips the middle finger at his TV in season 3 of 'Chucky'
Category: TV
TV
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Aging Chucky Breaks His Silence on ‘M3GAN’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Disney Had Enough’: Company Responds to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit
Gina Carano in 'The Mandalorian'
Category: TV
TV
‘Disney Had Enough’: Company Responds to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Everything You Need To Know About ‘Fallout’s Vault 32
A young woman (Luch) looks over her shoulder while leaving a Fallout vault.
Category: TV
TV
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Fallout’s Vault 32
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Have the Most Exciting Love Story Yet
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Why ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Have the Most Exciting Love Story Yet
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6 Has Everything It Needs to Follow That Titan of a Fifth Episode
Ororo Munroe (a.k.a. Storm) using her powers in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6 Has Everything It Needs to Follow That Titan of a Fifth Episode
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Aging Chucky Breaks His Silence on ‘M3GAN’
An aging Chucky flips the middle finger at his TV in season 3 of 'Chucky'
Category: TV
TV
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Aging Chucky Breaks His Silence on ‘M3GAN’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Disney Had Enough’: Company Responds to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit
Gina Carano in 'The Mandalorian'
Category: TV
TV
‘Disney Had Enough’: Company Responds to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Everything You Need To Know About ‘Fallout’s Vault 32
A young woman (Luch) looks over her shoulder while leaving a Fallout vault.
Category: TV
TV
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Fallout’s Vault 32
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Have the Most Exciting Love Story Yet
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Why ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Have the Most Exciting Love Story Yet
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6 Has Everything It Needs to Follow That Titan of a Fifth Episode
Ororo Munroe (a.k.a. Storm) using her powers in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6 Has Everything It Needs to Follow That Titan of a Fifth Episode
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 11, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>