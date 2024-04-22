Who Is Nemesis in ‘Hades 2’? Explained

Hades 2 is expected to release in March 2025, and the anticipation amongst fans has only increased following the recent technical test Supergiant games conducted. Early access to the long awaited sequel should be available soon, giving gamers a sneak peek at their favorite characters.

Recommended Videos

One of those characters is Nemesis, the goddess of retribution and the daughter of Nyx, the Greek goddess of night. Like the protagonist Melinoe, Nemesis is a protégé of Hecate, too. She is known to have a mysterious personality and not much is known about her, apart from the fact that she was extremely disappointed after Melinoe was chosen to clash with Chronos instead of her. She shares a striking resemblance to her mother, taking after her height. She also has a muscular physique, developed through years spent training.

Nemesis is a new character to debut in Hades 2, but she does get a verbal mention in the first part as one of the previous wielders of the Stygian Blade. It’s been speculated that similar to Melinoe and Hecate, Nemesis might end up sharing a close bond with Dora, a sphinx. In Greek mythology, Nemesis is known to teach lessons to those who don’t conform to good values, and it is likely that she retains this trait in the game, too.

The game’s recently conducted technical test was met with rave reviews, with the combat specifics and storyline generating significant hype. Hades 2 is expected to introduce 12 new characters: Hecate, Moros, Apollo, Nemesis, Dora, Cronos, Odysseus, Hestia, Hephaestus, Selene, and Arachne. This along with the eight characters that will return from the first installation make Hades 2 an exciting prospect, and there is a good chance the game ends up being a home run for Supergiant games.

Hades 2 is set to be a PC-only release initially, after which the game is expected to come out on PlayStation and Xbox.

(featured image: Supergiant games)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more