When Hades 2 was announced at The Game Awards in December 2022, the people went wild. Hades—depending on who you ask—is simply one of the best games ever made.

The combat is phenomenal, the characters and their stories are engrossing, the music is killer, and there’s enough variation in its roguelike format to keep enticing you to go on yet another run. But no one was really expecting Supergiant Games to release a sequel.

Now that the sequel has been announced, however, I feel like a kid in the backseat on my parents’ car, constantly screaming, “ARE WE THERE YET? ARE WE THERE YET?” But when even is “there,” exactly?

When will it be Melinoë’s turn?

Hades 2 won’t be another walk in the underworld park in our boy Zagreus. Instead, our hero (and playable character) will be Zagreus’ sister, Melinoë. Lady protagonist for the win! And while melee combat is still present (there’s a knife and sickle in the logo), the teaser trailer refers to Melinoë as a “witch,” meaning there might be an extra emphasis on magic this time around.

Like Zagreus, Melinoë is a rather obscure figure in Greek mythology, with not much known about her. And so, like Zag, Supergiant Games has a golden opportunity to play around with and expand her character. (Google image search “Zagreus”—you’ll only get pictures of the version from Hades.)

All of these details serve merely to get you even more excited. When will you actually be able to open up Hades 2 and play as Melinoë?

Supergiant announced in September 2023 that the early access version of the game is slated for release during Q4 of 2024—meaning, sometime between October and December of this year. Unfortunately, we don’t have a more specific date than that.

So the good news is that you will be able to play some version of Hades 2 before the year is out! (Which might be especially welcome—my partner told me what was happening on January 6 and I proceeded to play Hades for 7 hours straight. It’s a phenomenal escape game.)

However, there’s some bad news, depending on your point of view. Early access is not a finished version of a game—there might be features missing, or there might be bugs. Early access allows developers to get feedback from players and raise community (and cashflow), so there’s good reasons to do it. But with the first Hades game, there was two years between the early access version and the official release. So keep that in mind!

I personally usually avoid early access. I like to wait for the final presentation of the work, but for Hades 2, something tells me I’ll make an exception.

