A Fan-Favorite ‘Doctor Who’ Character Is Confirmed To Return in an Unexpected Way!

Remember Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor, the mysterious extra Doctor who made her first appearance alongside Jodie Whittaker in “Fugitive of the Judoon”? Well, she’s now got herself an important role in the Doctor Who Big Finish audios dramas.

This audio adventures serve as spinoffs to the main Doctor Who show and often focus on fan-favorite characters who had more story to tell. There are Big Finish stories available for Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, Georgia Moffett’s Jenny, and more.

The Fugitive Doctor will make her first Big Finish appearance in Once and Future: Coda – The Final Act, which is part of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebrations and written by Tim Foley. This story also features the War Doctor, originally played by John Hurt in “The Day of the Doctor” and here played by Jonathon Carley.

The official synopsis for the story reads as follows:

Dealing with the repercussions of degeneration, the Doctor has a limited window of time to evade capture, recruit old allies, wage a war, and find out what’s really going on. A warrior is being hunted by a mysterious stranger in a TARDIS. A rogue agent has been assigned a mission to eliminate a dangerous foe. This is a fight between a war criminal and a fugitive. A fight between Doctors.

It’s been two years since audio stories for the Fugitive Doctor were first announced, and there’s more to come! A new series called The Fugitive Doctor Adventures will come out in 2025.

Will the Fugitive Doctor ever return to the main show?

Plenty of people had gripes with the way the Fugitive Doctor was treated in Chris Chibnall’s Doctor Who. Her first appearance was something new and exciting—another forgotten Doctor!—but then the show didn’t really do an awful lot with her. She popped up again in “The Timeless Children,” mostly just to give advice to her future self, and she also appeared in the very confusing and convoluted “Flux” series.

So unfortunately, the show never took full advantage of Jo Martin’s talents. Hopefully the Big Finish stories will now give her the character development fans always wanted her to have. And after that—well, current showrunner Russell T. Davies does have a habit of bringing back old characters, so Who knows?

