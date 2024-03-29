What Ever Happened to Sokka and Suki?

Sokka and Suki sitting in a tree… G-E-T-T-I-N-G married. Oh could you imagine the fantastical wedding? Katara and Aang water bending champagne bottles to pop? Toph Beifong weeping in the isle? The races reception at Iroh’s Green Dragon tea shop? Did it actually happen? That’s a bigger mystery than Zuko’s mom.

Sokka and Sukki: A History of Dating

Sokka wasn’t always Avatar the Last Airbender‘s most eligible bachelor. He started the series off as a bit of a sexist, thinking that girls couldn’t possibly handle the wartime responsibilities that boys do. He got his brains rearranged by the iron fan of feminist thought after Suck whacked him with it a few times. When the Aang Gang traveled to the island of Kyoshi, he embarrassed himself in front of the all-female Kyoshi warriors. Thankfully he admitted his prejudices, and that combined with his effortless Water Tribe rizz won the affections of Sukki.

Sukki and Sokka didn’t stay together for long. The war against the Fire Nation forced them apart, as Aang needed to continue his journey north in order to learn water bending at the North Pole. While the gang was there, Sokka rizzed up another woman, the Northern Water Tribe princess Yue. Unlike Sokka and Sukki, the pair were able to have a deeper relationship. They even kissed! On the mouth! But reality caught up with them after Admiral Zhao killed the Moon Spirit and Yue had to take its place in the heavens. Sokka was devastated. In the words of Prince Zuko, “That’s rough, buddy”.

Sokka and Suki eventually reconnected during the events of Book 2, where the Aang Gang found her at a port with a group of other refugees waiting for passage into the Earth Kingdom. Though Sokka didn’t recognize Suki without her makeup at first, the pair quickly rekindled their affection for one another. Some hanky-panky definitely occurred while Team Avatar plus Suki were crossing the Serpent’s Pass. Sokka lying in a candlelit tent with a rose in his mouth and his hair down? If that doesn’t spell heavy petting, I don’t know what does.

While fighting the water serpent for which Serpent’s Past bears its name, a rival for Sonia’s affections was introduced. After Toph fell into the water, she was saved by Suki. The blind girl didn’t know whose arms were around her dragged her out of the ocean, so she assumed they were Sokka’s and kissed her savior. She was disappointed to find out it was a warrior from Kyoshi and not the Southern Water Tribe. Again, that’s rough, buddy.

Sokka and Suki stayed together up until the end of the series, and the pair continued their relationship in the comics. After that? We just don’t know what happened. The creators of the series have been silent regarding who Sokka ended up with, and the Legend of Korra gives more questions than answers. We know that Sokka died sometime before the series takes place. Suki’s fate is entirely unknown. We do know however of the fate of a certain Beifong, now an elderly swamp lady living on the fringes of society. We also know that Toph’s children Suyin and Lin have a dad that isn’t in the picture anymore. We don’t know who the baby daddy is, but fans have ideas.

The leading theory? It’s Sokka. Who else could it be? Whether Sokka was unfaithful to Suki or the pair’s love simply fizzled out over the years, we don’t know. We do know that Toph always had the hots for Sokka, and while the four-year age gap between them was too severe when they were 12 and 16 respectively, it isn’t extreme at all for two adults. It’s possible that Toph and Sokka had a fling that was responsible for at least one Beifong sister, while the other may have come from a different father. But who? Haru? One of Cabbage Man’s descendants? We simply just don’t know.

Don’t believe me? Take a look at Suyin Beifong’s kids. Look at eccentric artist Huan Beifong and tell me there ain’t a little Sokka in there. The boy looks like the spitting image of his potential grandfather—Sokka if he went to art school. Tell me I’m wrong.

