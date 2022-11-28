Okay But There’s One Relationship in ‘Glass Onion’ That I Need More Of

There are so many things I want to talk about in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery but until others see the movie, I’m just sitting here staring off into the distance. A movie that I gave 5 stars to, there’s something about the world that Rian Johnson has built that just speaks to me.

This story focuses on Benoit Blanc and his detective skills but the second movie in this franchise gives us a bit more information about the characters that we’re going on this journey with. While we spent most of our time with the Thrombey family in Knives Out, in Glass Onion we get a bit more of a balance between Blanc’s life and those of the people he’s investigating.

And in Glass Onion, there is one new relationship that was already the talk of social media before the movie was released, but seeing it in action is an entirely different ball game. So let’s talk this particular Glass Onion relationship and why it was so amazing!

**Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lie ahead**

So Benoit Blanc is queer! While that was talked about prior to the release of Glass Onion, I wasn’t prepared for it to be addressed in the film. Maybe that’s just my well-earned lack of trust in Hollywood when it comes to seeing queer representation actually depicted on-screen as opposed to PR lip service. So actually seeing Benoit Blanc living with his partner? It was so refreshing!

We only got a brief look at their dynamic as Benoit was in the bathtub, zooming with Angela Lansbury, Stephen Sondheim, and other prominent figures in the detective sphere. Phillip yells to Blanc from their doorway, with us (at first) only hearing his voice through the door. But this brief moment still gave us a look at their personal life.

And who plays Phillip you ask?

HUGH GRANT!?

Later in the movie, we flash back to when Helen (Janelle Monáe) visits Blanc to recruit him for this investigation. Now we get to see the other side of the bathtub conversation. Meaning we get to see Phillip greeting Helen. It truly was shocking seeing Hugh Grant on the other side of the door.

Phillip and Benoit went back and forth and bickered like they’d been together for a long time. Moving ahead with this franchise, I hope we get to see more of Phillip and Benoit’s relationship together. What I wouldn’t give for the third movie to start with the two on a vacation and Blanc getting called into a case or Phillip being with Blanc in the middle of an investigation to help him solve the case. There are so many options! Whatever Johnson wants to do, I just want more of Phillip and Benoit Blanc together.

_____________

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story is in theaters for one week only before it hits Netflix later this year and this is one you won’t want to miss!

(image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]