Is There a ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Streaming Release Date?

Credited with the resurrection of Will Smith’s Hollywood career, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has been one of the more successful releases this year from a commercial perspective.

Released on June 7, 2024, the film managed to gross $336 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. Fans waiting to catch the fourth installment in the Bad Boys series of films on streaming will have to wait for a while, as an exact date for the film’s release on digital isn’t known yet. However, it is confirmed that the film will be released on Netflix, as the streamer has a deal in place with Sony Pictures that gives them exclusive rights to stream their movies.

The film’s star-studded ensemble cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Seehorn, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, and Joe Pantoliano (in flashbacks and video footage), apart from the lead duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It’s the second film Adil and Bilall have directed in the series following their success with Bad Boys for Life.

The fourth part of the series follows partners and best friends Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) as they set out to clear the name of their late Captain Conrad Howard (Pantaliano) after he is accused of being in a partnership with drug cartels during his tenure.

There were rumors of the film being in jeopardy in 2022, following the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap debacle, but Sony chairman Tom Rothman was quickly cleared the air and confirmed that the film was indeed going to release. Bad Boys: Ride or Die turned out to be a safe bet for the studio, as it remains the sixth-highest grossing Hollywood release of this year, only behind other franchise heavyweights like Inside Out 2, Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

