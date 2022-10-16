The press tour for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in full swing, as director Rian Johnson and his all-star cast are promoting the film across the world. And we’re learning more about our favorite returning character, Southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). During a press conference at the London Film Festival, Johnson was asked about Blanc’s sexuality, after a scene in the film shows him living with a man. The director confirmed that the character is queer, saying “Yes he obviously is.” John also referred to the (unnamed) actor who cameos as Blanc’s partner saying, “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Craig himself added, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?” While the actor who partners with Blanc is being kept under wraps, it may turn out to be Hugh Grant, who is cast in a small but undisclosed role in the film. Of course, we’ll have to wait to find out for sure.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival to strong reviews. The film will hit theaters for an exclusive in November, before premiering on Netflix on December 23.

(via Insider, featured image: Netflix)

Happy Sunday, Mary Suevians!

