Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Stray Kids Are Teasing … Something???

Given Ryan Reynolds’ established status as a big K-pop fan, fellow music and comic book lovers are wondering if the K-pop group Stray Kids will be in Deadpool 3.

Are you as surprised to find out about Reynolds’ love of K-pop as we are? According to People, Reynolds is a huge fan of the groups Blackpink and Stray Kids. He talked about his music love while promoting his upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine with co-star Hugh Jackman in South Korea. Reynolds gushed about Stray Kids back in 2021 as well, giving strong support to their music in Kingdom: Legendary War.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation of whether Stray Kids will be in Deadpool 3 or not. However, a recent social media post featuring Stray Kids, Reynolds, and Jackman together at a promo for the film was shared with the caption, “We’re so excited to show you all the awesome things we have in store!” There’s a good possibility this could be related to the film and hint at a collab.

스키즈의 절친? 라이언&휴를 소개합니다❤️‍?

저희가 준비해둔 여러가지? 얼른 보여드리고 싶어요!



Introducing Stray Kids’ besties? Ryan & Hugh❤️‍?

We’re so excited to show you all the awesome things we have in store! Stay tuned? #StrayKids #스트레이키즈#방찬 #BangChan#필릭스… pic.twitter.com/rpUlLEkPUj — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) July 5, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Ryan Reynolds. It is set to release in the United States on July 26, 2024. The story takes place six years after Deadpool 2 and centers on a now-retired Wade Wilson. However, that retirement doesn’t last long, as the Time Variance Authority (TVA) calls on him for help to save the universe.

You’ll probably know the TVA from either the comics or the hit TV show Loki. It’s an interdimensional organization dedicated to stopping substantial threats against the multiverse.

The most hyped-up part of Deadpool 3 is the fact that Wolverine himself is going to be in it. Jackman will reprise his role, despite his apparent retirement from the character after Logan. You know, I am perfectly fine with this, as I consider the Deadpool movies to be fun, quirky, spinoffs to their respective storylines. Plus, Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up to stop bad guys? Awesome.

Most of the cast from Deadpool and Deadpool 2 will be reprising their roles in the third film, such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle and Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom. There are some new characters too such as Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen). The movie will be part of the MCU’s Phase Five plan, which lasts from 2023 to 2025. Phase Six will go from 2025 to 2027 and feature new movies for Blade, The Fantastic Four, and The Avengers series.

Given Wilson’s incredible regeneration powers, we’re all wondering if he’ll live or die in the next film. That’s the big question ahead of the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. That, and whether Stray Kids will be involved in any way.

