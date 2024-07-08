EXCLUSIVE: Watch Wes Ball Explore the Sets of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a new film from director Wes Ball in the Planet of the Apes franchise. It brings fans to the ape Noa’s (Owen Teague) world, as he fights for his family against Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), alongside human Mae (Freya Allan).

The film is a masterclass in how to make CGI performances work. The apes were played by human actors who were replaced with special effects, but the final product is as lifelike as can be, and each actor really understands how the ape they are playing moves and functions in this world. To see these sets that they worked on come to life is beautiful!

And we’ve got an exclusive clip for the digital release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes! Taking us behind the scenes at Noa’s home with director Wes Ball, the creative team, and the cast, the clip lets us see exactly how some of this movie was created. The use of practical sets mixed with CGI to bring it all together is fascinating.

We get to see how the team brought the home of Noa and his fellow apes to life, including how they burned it down! The clip gives a lot of insight into how the film was made, with actors in their motion capture suits, and the talent and skill it took to bring all our new favorite apes to life on the big screen!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a shocking, fun, and emotional entry in the franchise, and to see how much skill went into making it is pretty exciting.

You can watch Ball exploring the sets of Noa’s home below!

On July 9, the epic hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes comes to digital, followed by 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 27.

