Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan hold their hands up in surrender in Rush Hour.
(New Line Cinema)
Will We Ever See ‘Rush Hour 4’ Kick Off?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 05:15 pm

Rush Hour 4 has been long-anticipated since the third movie came out in 2007. Some of us weren’t even teens back then, and we were already waiting for the next movie to laugh at.

Some of Lee and Carter’s comedy might not have aged well in 2024, but you’d probably be lying if you don’t remember laughing your brains out in almost every scene in this action-comedy movie. Who could’ve forgotten about the time this iconic duo had to work with a nun to interpret their explicit sentences as they had a back-and-forth while interrogating a goon?

Years have passed, and we’ve lost hope that a new movie will arrive. But recently, Jackie Chan himself confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is in the works. 

When Will Rush Hour 3 Be Released?

In fact, there have been multiple attempts at a Rush Hour 4 script. But Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have been turning down these scripts for years. Chan and Tucker enjoyed working with each other, but they’ve also been concerned with making the fourth movie’s script a perfect fit for both of them.

We can at least smile knowing that our odd cop and detective duo will surely be making a return on the big screen. But for now, there’s no release date for Rush Hour 4. There has also been no information on the new set of characters, the production, or even the new movie’s director.

