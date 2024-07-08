Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan Say ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Happening, but When?

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have both claimed that Rush Hour 4 is in development, leaving viewers curious about when the movie will arrive.

In 1998, Rush Hour was the film that kickstarted Chan’s career in America. The buddy cop comedy sees LAPD detective Carter (Tucker) assigned to keep an eye on Lee (Chan), a Hong Kong detective, who got ditched by the FBI while investigating the kidnapping of a Chinese diplomat’s daughter. Although the pair initially have no interest in working together, they are forced to see past their differences when the police and FBI’s handling of the kidnapping case begins to look suspicious. Rush Hour was a box office success and received high praise for the hilarious dynamic between Chan and Tucker.

The iconic duo of Lee and Carter returned for two sequels, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3. However, the third movie had an underwhelming performance at the box office and received largely negative reviews. As a result, years went by with no serious updates on Rush Hour 4, though Tucker and Chan expressed interest in another movie.

Does Rush Hour 4 have a release date?

Unfortunately, Rush Hour 4 does not have an official release date, as the movie has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio. Meanwhile, it’s difficult to predict a release window based on Chan’s and Tucker’s statements. Over six years ago, Chan indicated that progress was being made on the script, with Tucker also claiming that the movie was close to entering production. However, the film ended up not starting production.

In 2022, Chan reiterated that Rush Hour 4 was still in the works, revealing he was going to meet the movie’s undisclosed director to discuss the script. Most recently, Tucker claimed that Rush Hour 4 would be one of his upcoming projects, stating, “Rush Hour 4, that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie.” Based on their statements, it appears that the movie may still be in the script-writing stage. While the studio has seemingly been in talks with Chan and Tucker about returning, it still remains to be seen if the movie will actually move forward.

Ultimately, the release window is just a matter of when production gets off the ground. Viewers will likely get a better idea of the release window once the studio officially confirms the movie.

