‘Where’s DOGE?’: DOGE silent as Donald Trump racks up alleged $15 – $20 million Super Bowl bill

Despite its aggressive and legally questionable mission to cut government “waste,” DOGE was oddly silent as President Donald Trump’s trip to the Super Bowl cost taxpayers an estimated $15- $20 million.

Trump surprised Americans when he revealed his plan to attend the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on February 9. This was surprising because U.S. presidents haven’t historically made a tradition of attending sporting events. In fact, Trump’s appearance made him the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, although Vice Presidents and former presidents have also made appearances. Additionally, he’s known to have a tense relationship with The Eagles since several of the team’s players declined a customary visit to the White House after winning the Super Bowl seven years ago. Trump has also feuded with the NFL in general due to his anger at several players kneeling during the U.S. national anthem to protest racism. However, he likely hoped for a victory from the more Trump-friendly Chiefs.

Trump ultimately left the Super Bowl early following Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance, and after it became apparent that the Chiefs were losing. Still, the shortened trip cost Americans even more than the removal of the “END RACISM” slogan on the end zones for the first time in five seasons.

Donald Trump costs taxpayers big time on Super Bowl spending

One of the reasons most presidents don’t attend major sporting events is that they’re a Secret Service nightmare. Any event that draws crowds as massive as the Super Bowl is already a considerable safety risk, especially since security measures were bound to be heightened following the New Year’s terrorist attack in New Orleans. On top of the heightened security concerns, the event had to account for the presence of the POTUS.

The exact cost of the trip hasn’t been confirmed. However, social media users have estimated it’s likely around $15-$20 million, including the cost of the Secret Service, travel, security measures, other security assets, overtime, and personnel. Additionally, it has been confirmed the Secret Service spent an additional $2 million on a recruitment ad during the game. Meanwhile, the people who will carry the brunt of these costs are U.S. taxpayers.

Needless to say, many Americans are curious about where DOGE is. Under Musk, the department has been desperate to freeze civilian aid and school funds by dismantling USAID and the Department of Education. He has also had an eye on Medicare and Medicaid, raising fears of devastating cuts for Americans relying on the healthcare program and hospitals that depend on the funds. Through his aggressive cuts, Musk has suggested funds dedicated to feeding starving children, furthering child cancer research, or providing school programs for the most vulnerable students are “waste.” If these programs are such “wastes,” an unnecessary Super Bowl visit is, too. As a result, many are questioning, “Where’s DOGE?” regarding Trump’s extensive spending.

A double standard is quickly surfacing in DOGE. While spending on civilian aid, students, and children with cancer is deemed unnecessary, things like Musk’s billions in contracts with the federal government or Trump’s multi-million dollar trip to the Super Bowl go unquestioned. Unfortunately, this is to be expected when two billionaires try to seize control of the country’s budget.

