Get Your ‘Jack Reacher’ Fix With These Films and Series

If you’re looking for an exciting mystery series with a seriously muscly star, then you won’t want to miss Amazon Prime’s Reacher. Alan Ritchson (Fast X) plays Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army Military Police Major whose investigative skills are rivaled only by his ability to kick some ass. The series follows Reacher as he travels throughout the United States, solving crimes and exacting vengeance.

The series is based on the popular Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. Season one, which premiered in 2022, was based on Child’s 1997 debut novel Killing Floor. Season two, which premiered in December 2023, is based on the 2007 novel Bad Luck and Trouble.

Where can I watch Reacher?

The first two seasons of Reacher are currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The season 2 finale will be available to stream on January 19. The series has been renewed for a third season, but a release date has not been set yet.

But I need more Reacher in my life!

If you’ve already enjoyed the first two seasons of Reacher, then you might want to check to check out the Reacher movies. Tom Cruise plays the title role in 2012’s Jack Reacher, which is based on Child’s novel One Shot. The film is written and directed by Cruise’s frequent Mission: Impossible collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. Jack Reacher also stars Rosamund Pike, Werner Herzog, Robert Duvall, David Oyelowo, Richard Jenkins, and Jai Courtney. Jack Reacher is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime and is available for rental and purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and most anywhere you can buy or rent films.

Cruise also starred in the 2016 sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, based on Child’s 2013 novel Never Go Back. The film stars Cobie Smulders, Patrick Heusinger, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Holt McCallany, and Robert Knepper. The sequel is co-written and directed by Edward Zwick (The Last Samurai). Never Go Back is currently streaming on Paramount+ and is available for rental and purchase wherever movies are sold.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]