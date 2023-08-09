Where and How To Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4

HOLD YOUR DAMN HORSES.

Don’t you know that Demon Slayer season 4 was JUST ANNOUNCED? How do you expect me to know where to watch it if season 4 is still in the works? I’M NOT A MIND READER, JANET.

Listen, I’m somewhat of an oracle when it comes to fortelling when things are released. But I can’t PRESUME to know the mind of GOD. (God being the internet in this case.) Sometimes the dark curtain of ones and zeros is pulled back and I am bathed in the cold machine light of the Digital Truth. Other times my vision is clouded by lowering clouds of data and code. Right now, the results of my fortune telling exploits have fallen into the latter category.

But while I cannot know the Digital Truth, I can make a Digital Educated Guess.

Where do I THINK we’ll be able to watch season 4?

My guess is Crunchyroll.

After all, Crunchyroll is the only place in the whole wide streaming world where you can feast your eyes upon Demon Slayer season 3. Not even almighty Netflix holds such power and privilege. It’s also possible that the new season of Demon Slayer could first land on the distant shores of Funimation, but that is only a guess. The binary stars are difficult to read. Perhaps if someone would slaughter a fattened chungus in sacrifice to the Gods of the Internet, then the unknowable would become knowable, but I could never ask my congregation to perform such an unspeakable act.

