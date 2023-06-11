Best Anime Movies on Netflix

We all know the drill. You have a night off and decide that you want to watch a movie. After narrowing down which streaming service you’ll be using (which is a whole thing now), let’s say you land on Netflix. Now you have to figure out what kind of movie you’re in the mood for. Comedy or drama? Romance or horror? Live-action or animated? After 20 minutes of endless menu scrolling, you finally narrow your choices down to anime films. Netflix isn’t really known as an anime streamer, so they can’t have that many choices, right?

Well, I have bad news—or good news, depending on your point of view. Netflix’s library of anime films has been actively improving in recent years. Of course, Crunchyroll’s film library is always adding new titles, and Max has all the Studio Ghibli films. But Netflix has some incredible movies too. Most importantly, they have the One Piece movies. So, 40 minutes after you first fired up your TV, let’s help you pick a film, shall we?

This list is up-to-date as of June 2023.

The End of Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the best anime ever made. I think enough people share that point of view for it to be treated as fact. But many fans disagree about the series ending. If you ask me, it’s one of the greatest endings to anything, ever. But many don’t share my views. Hideaki Anno, Evangelion‘s director/creator, even got death threats in the mail following the end of the series. Take it down a notch, people.

Cue The End of Evangelion, which Anno made as the “real life” interpretation of what was “actually” going on during the series’ cerebral final episodes. The result is a piece of iconic cinema. The final shot, in particular, is often referenced in TV and film across the world. But definitely do not watch it if you haven’t already watched the series. In which case: what are you doing, go watch Evangelion right now!

One Piece Film: Strong World

Netflix actually has a growing library of One Piece films, likely because they’re making a live-action adaptation. It’s great that these films are on Netflix because until recently, they were ridiculously hard to find in the U.S. Now not all of them are worth watching, but of the 15 One Piece films, Strong World is among the best.

Strong World and the most recent One Piece film Red are the only two movies where the series’ mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, has been deeply involved. This definitely speaks to their quality, as they are delightful romps. For bonus points, One Piece Film: Z is also on Netflix and is also quite good. (It’s not a consensus opinion, but I’d opt for Strong World any day. Z feels a tad bro-y.)

Bubble

Bubble is a positively gorgeous film with a sweet and engaging narrative. The story takes place in a version of Tokyo that has been abandoned after mysterious bubbles appeared, upending the laws of gravity in the city and making it a wasteland—and playground for rebellious youth.

If you pay attention to the modern anime landscape, you might recognize this film’s production studio, Wit Studio. In fact, the animation producers and respective animation teams responsible for Bubble went straight from this project to work on Spy x Family.

Flavors of Youth

Flavors of Youth has the distinction of being the only film CoMix Wave Films has released that was not directed by Makoto Shinkai (of Your Name and Suzume fame) since 2011. Intriguingly, it’s also a collaboration with a Chinese studio, Haoliners Animation League. The character animation is perhaps slightly less polished than in a Shinkai film, but the backgrounds are simply stunning. And honestly, the number of people who watch these films for their pretty environments might surprise you.

Flavors of Youth is an anthology film about (you guessed it) youth in three different Chinese cities. It’s lovely, though sometimes melancholy and bittersweet. Which is, of course, what you’d expect from CoMix.

A Whisker Away

Who doesn’t love a movie about cats?! Except for, of course, the movie Cats. But Taylor Swift as a supposedly sexy cat having weird cat cleavage is a different matter.

Instead, A Whisker Away is a nice little love story about a teenage girl who finds a magical mask that gives her the ability to transform into a cat. Pretty Majora’s Mask, right? The film’s team is nothing to scoff at, sharing a director with Sailor Moon and a scriptwriter with Anohana. If you know anything about Anohana, that might clue you in that this movie is sad. It deals with depression quite explicitly.

Mobile Suit Gundam I

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the tentpoles of anime as an entire genre. It’s the reason why mechs are a trope in the first place. It remains such a beloved franchise that there is a life-size, multi-story moving Gundam in Yokohama, Japan. So using this moment of movie indecisiveness to educate yourself on the world of Gundam is not a bad move at all. Mobile Suit Gundam I is part of a three-movie compilation of the original Gundam series which started it all.

Okko’s Inn

Here comes another coming-of-age film with a sad set-up! Okko’s Inn does contain some very vivid depictions of grief and PTSD, as its young protagonist’s parents die in a car crash at the beginning of the film. But the film is a delightful tale of a girl who goes to work at her grandmother’s hot spring inn and is welcomed by some friendly spirits. Its director is a Studio Ghibli alum, and the vibe of the film is such that many actually mistake it for Ghibli.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a beautifully animated film with a truly excellent name. Its protagonists are named Smile and Cherry. One of them only speaks in haiku. The other is self-conscious and provided us with one of the few examples of the masking that we were all doing IRL in the heat of the pandemic. It’s a love story, and it’s cute as hell.

Drifting Home

Ads for Drifting Home were unavoidable in the fall of 2022 in Tokyo, and they always elicited the same response from me: “Wow, that movie looks gorgeous.” Studio Colorido gets a little less fanfare stateside than Studio Chizu or the aforementioned CoMix, but they deserve much more. Drifting Home is a wonderful example of what they do best. The premise is bizarre—sixth graders go to play in an abandoned apartment building and suddenly find themselves in the middle of the ocean. But that bizarre premise is used expertly as a vehicle for a bittersweet coming-of-age story.

Blame!

As you might have noticed from this list, Netflix has a lot to offer in the way of “anime films which are both sweet and sad in their depictions of growing up.” Blame! is decisively not that. It’s a sci-fi story about a future where hyper-automated cities get a virus that turns them on the humans that created them. It doesn’t fully translate the brilliance of its source material, but it’s an interesting watch nonetheless.

