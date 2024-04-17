Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”

“The Sign,” the long-awaited 28 minute Bluey special, is finally streaming! But where can you watch it? Here’s how to catch “The Sign” before it gets ruined for you by spoilers on the internet!

What is the Bluey special “The Sign” about?

“The Sign” was first announced late last year, when Disney and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation announced that a new batch of Bluey episodes would be coming to the U.S. in 2024. After ten new episodes in January, followed by the episode “Ghostbasket” in April, “The Sign” came out globally on April 14, 2024.

Before the release of “The Sign,” Bluey makers Ludo Studio were coy about what the plot would entail. In a statement, the studio had this to say about the special: “We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024. There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.”

Eventually, the trailer for “The Sign,” and the end of “Ghostbasket,” shed some light on the plot of the special. The Heelers have put their house up for sale, but not everyone in the family is excited about moving. Meanwhile, Bluey’s godmother Frisky is marrying Uncle Rad, and the Heelers are hosting the wedding at their soon-to-be-sold house. The special explores the big changes that everyone in Bluey’s extended family is going through.

Where can I watch the Bluey special “The Sign”?

If you’re in Australia, you probably don’t need this article to tell you where to catch Bluey, but just in case: you can catch it on ABC iview. If you’re outside of Australia and want to use iview, there are esoteric rumors that it’s possible to sign up for it using a VPN.

If you’re in the U.S., you can watch Bluey on Disney+, Disney Junior, and the Disney Channel. Disney+ is available as a subscription streaming platform, but you’ll have to check with your local TV provider for Disney Junior and Disney Channel. Currently, all episodes of Bluey are streaming on Disney+, including “The Sign.”

If you’re in the U.K., you can watch Bluey on BBC iPlayer.

For options in countries that don’t have access to the options above, check with your local provider.

(featured image: Disney+)

