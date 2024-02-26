The 28-Minute ‘Bluey’ Special Has a Release Date!

The wait’s almost over for “The Sign,” the hotly anticipated new Bluey special premiering this spring. Disney, BBC Studios, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have announced the release date for Bluey’s longest adventure yet.

Last year, Disney announced that a 28-minute long Bluey special called “The Sign” would premiere around the world some time in 2024. Ordinarily, Bluey episodes are seven minutes long (nine, if you count credits), so a story spanning an entire 28 minutes is a major event for the children’s show.

Last December, Bluey makers Ludo Studio released a statement about “The Sign,” saying, “We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024. There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.”

Now, Disney has announced that “The Sign” will have its global premiere on Sunday, April 14. In an intriguing twist, the special will be preceded by one new episode, “Ghostbasket,” which will premiere one week beforehand on April 7. Both episodes will premiere on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney+, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

What is “The Sign” about? Although rumors on the internet are already flying, Ludo and Disney haven’t released a plot synopsis yet, so audiences will have to wait and see.

Bluey tells the story of the titular rambunctious blue heeler, as she learns about the world around her through exploration and play. Set in Brisbane, Australia, the series is aimed at young children, but it’s earned a devoted fanbase of viewers of all ages. Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series has earned numerous awards, including an International Kids Emmy, a Television Critics Association Award, and a BAFTA Children & Young People Award. The series stars David McCormack as Bluey’s father Bandit, Melanie Zanetti as Bluey’s mother Chilli, and uncredited voice actors as Bluey and her sister Bingo.

