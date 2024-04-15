Frisky and Rad smile at each other in 'Bluey.'
All About Frisky, the Newest Member of Bluey’s Family

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 15, 2024 03:50 pm

“The Sign” has finally been released around the world, and it reintroduces a character we’ve seen in Bluey before: Frisky. Here’s everything you need to know about Bluey’s godmother (and now aunt)!

Warning: major spoilers for the Bluey special “The Sign” ahead!

In “The Sign,” we learn that Bluey’s cool Uncle Rad is getting married. Who’s the lucky bride? An English cocker spaniel named Frisky, voiced by Claudia O’Doherty.

We first meet Frisky in “Double Babysitter,” when Chilli and Bandit accidentally double book her and Uncle Rad to babysit Bluey and Bingo. Frisky is an old friend of Chilli’s, and godmother to Bluey and Bingo. Instead of going home, Frisky stays to babysit with Rad, and the two hit it off. By the end of the night, they’re in love, exchanging hair care tips under the stars.

The next time we see Frisky, she and Rad are spending Christmas on vacation together. And by the time we get to “The Sign,” they’re engaged. Hooray!

But drama erupts in “The Sign.” Frisky learns that Rad has been telling people the two of them are going to move away when they’re married, even though he hasn’t consulted her about it. Frisky briefly calls off the wedding, but after Chilli hunts her down and finds her ruminating at one of her favorite parks, Frisky comes around. Rad finds her, too, and they reconcile. By the end of the episode, Frisky and Rad are married, and Frisky is officially an aunt to Bluey, Bingo, and their cousins Muffin and Socks.

Interestingly, Frisky is the only member of the Heeler clan who isn’t an Australian heeler herself. Given that she and Rad both say they want kids in “Double Babysitter,” it looks like Bluey could have some mixed-breed cousins in the future.

We also get a tiny hint of Frisky’s longtime friendship with Chilli in “The Sign.” When Chilli figures out where Frisky must have went, she explains to the girls that “Frisky and I used to come here to … think.” What were Chilli and Frisky actually doing at that park? Obviously something that Chilli doesn’t want the kids to know about!

Frisky’s appearances in Bluey

If you want to catch up on Frisky’s story, here are the episodes she appears in.

  • “Double Babysitter” (season 2, episode 38)
  • “Christmas Swim” (season 2, episode 58)
  • “The Decider” (season 3, episode 37)
  • “The Sign” (season 3, episode 49)

(featured image: Disney+)

