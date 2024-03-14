The Wonderful Enigma of Uncle Rad in ‘Bluey’

Bluey doesn’t just have an amazing core cast. It also has a fantastic roster of lovable supporting characters—including Bluey and Bingo‘s super cool uncle Radley Heeler (Patrick Brammall), a.k.a. Uncle Rad.

Who is Uncle Rad, exactly? Let’s get into it!

The basics on the coolest Heeler in the family

We first meet Uncle Rad in season 2, episode 38, “Double Babysitter.” Rad is Bandit’s older brother, making him Bluey and Bingo’s paternal uncle. Uncle Rad comes over to babysit Bluey and Bingo, but then another babysitter shows up: Frisky, Bluey and Bingo’s godmother. It turns out that Chilli accidentally double booked them, but Frisky didn’t get the message in time to cancel.

Rad and Frisky decide to babysit together. But it’s not just an act of altruism: Rad and Frisky share an immediate connection, and with Frisky having broken up with her boyfriend and Rad single because he works on an oil rig, the two hit it off. Not only do they get along great together, but they both take hair care very seriously, using almond milk shampoo.

In “Double Babysitter” and Rad’s subsequent two episodes, “Christmas Swim” and “Fairytale,” we learn that Rad has a big personality. Frisky asks if he’s the one who fell in the pool at Bandit and Chilli’s wedding, and he honestly can’t remember. As a kid, he jinxes Bandit so that Bandit can’t talk until someone says his name. He’s just an all around fun-loving guy.

The best part? After “Double Babysitter,” Rad and Frisky start dating! In “Christmas Swim,” they pop in for a quick video call to wish the rest of the family a happy holiday. Who doesn’t love a good cartoon dog romance?

That’s cool! But why is Rad half blue and half gold?

Hmm. Maybe you didn’t seek this article out because you were curious about Rad’s personality. Maybe you just want to know about his coloring.

While Bandit and his brother Stripe are both blue heelers, Rad is a blue and red heeler mix. Does that mean that he’s actually Bandit and Stripe’s half brother? The series simply says that he’s their brother, but nevertheless, Rad’s breed is the official reason for his red and blue coat.

In any case, the main thing you need to know is that he’s an awesome uncle to Bluey and Bingo. If only everyone could have a little Rad in their lives.

