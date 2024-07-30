Maybe Don’t Wait for Streaming Services to Drop ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

There’s no better way to watch Deadpool 3 than in cinemas. Every MCU fan has to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds getting thrown around on screen at least once.

Also, for now, a trip to the cinema is the only way to watch this movie, as Deadpool & Wolverine only has a theatrical release for now. There’s no other way to watch the movie than to haul yourself and your friends to your local theaters.

That doesn’t mean we won’t be able to stream the third Deadpool movie eventually. Being a Disney movie, we can expect Disney+ to stream it at a later date, but no official release date has been confirmed. Odds are, Deadpool & Wolverine will be available on Disney+ 90 days after it made its cinematic debut, which only just happened on July 26.

Just Watch It On Cinemas

Deadpool & Wolverine is officially a hit. Domestically, the film grossed $205 million during its first weekend. That might be a sign to stop waiting for streaming platforms to release the movie and just watch it in cinemas if you’re able.

