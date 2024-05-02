Let’s Relive Deadpool’s Wild Story Before ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Deadpool & Wolverine is just around the corner, so of course it’s time for a Deadpool-themed rewatch. Movie marathon, anyone?

Though the character’s first live-action appearance technically occurred in 2009, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine—although we do not like to speak about that incident, and neither does Deadpool himself, because who thought permanently sewing shut the Merc with a Mouth’s mouth was a good idea?—Ryan Reynolds’ beloved version of this bloody, violent, foul, and hilarious mercenary was thankfully able to shake off the shame of that movie and come back better than ever in 2016.

Though the Deadpool movies were originally part of Fox’s expansive X-Men franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine will see Deadpool entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, and hopefully, he’ll finally bring a few choice mutants along with him for the ride. So, if you’re anxiously waiting for Deadpool & Wolverine, now’s the perfect time to revisit the character’s other appearances, too.

Here’s how to watch all the (good) Deadpool movies, in order.

Deadpool (2016)

This movie saved Deadpool’s on-screen legacy and did so with aplomb. On a modest budget, Ryan Reynolds delivered the R-rated Deadpool movie comic book fans had been waiting for, as our favorite mercenary, a.k.a. Wade Wilson, became hellbent on finding the man responsible for his painful, torturous, and life-changing mutation. Joined by some of Marvel’s “B-list” mutants—hey, Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) are just as cool as Wolverine, Storm, Beast, and Professor X—the first Deadpool movie is a rip-roaring good time.

Between Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Fox also released a short film called No Good Deed, which functions as both a mini-sequel and a promotional campaign for Deadpool 2. In the film, Deadpool manages not to rescue an old man from being mugged as he struggles to change into his superhero costume in a phone booth. And isn’t that exactly what Deadpool is all about?

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool 2 upped the ante, the budget, and the character roster. Joining Deadpool’s team this around was Domino (Zazie Beetz), as they, along with a few other less-than-stellar “heroes,”—one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-cameo is sure to make you question your sanity—teamed up to try to stop the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin) from killing a young fire-wielding mutant named Firefist (Julian Dennison). Turns out that the firebending troubled kid would later become the man who killed his daughter, and Cable was ready to destroy him to stop that from happening.

If you’d like to watch a slightly less violent, foul-mouthed version of Deadpool 2, Fox also released a PG-13 cut of the movie called Once Upon a Deadpool. Do we really need it, though?

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

This is what it’s all been leading to. Deadpool will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and possibly kill it, too? We’re not quite sure—and bring with him the welcome return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The official trailer for the film promises plenty of MCU fun, including a trip to Loki‘s TVA, some Doctor Strange-like portals, Charles Xavier’s sinister “twin sister,” and more. As the MCU’s first R-rated flick, this will surely be one you won’t want to miss. You can watch the official trailer below.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas July 25, 2024.

