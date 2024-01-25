‘Deadpool 3’ Wraps Filming, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Post Heartfelt Sendoff Notes

With a July 26 release barreling toward us, Deadpool 3 has finally wrapped filming—and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman celebrated the milestone some sweet messages on social media.

Deadpool 3 will see everyone’s favorite foulmouthed superhero officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How? Multiversal hijinks, we’re guessing. Deadpool (Reynolds) will also join forces with (and presumably annoy the hell out of) Wolverine (Jackman), in an onscreen team-up fans have been craving for years. If it’s anything like the first two Deadpool films, this movie is going to rip.

Anyway, filming is done, and the movie is going into post-production. Reynolds posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, accompanied by a crotch shot.

The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect



I got to make a… pic.twitter.com/aEasnxo6cD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2024

“The suit hides the blood,” Reynolds writes. “Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and [Hugh Jackman]… all under the stalwart leadership of [director Shawn Levy.]

I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often,” the post continues. “See ya July 26th…” Sword emoji, sad face, sword emoji. We love you, Ryan, and the tailoring on your costume is impeccable.

Jackman’s post was every bit as earnest as Reynolds’. “What a ride!!!” Jackman wrote. “I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.” The caption was accompanied by photos of Jackman getting his Wolverine mutton chops shaved off. All good things come to an end, I guess.

What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you.… pic.twitter.com/TfD32naexF — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 24, 2024

But that’s not all! The Hollywood Handle nabbed a photo of Dogpool, played by the inimitable Peggy. Look at that adorable face and those formidable nipples!

Dogpool wrapped filming ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/6LuvbGUB7i — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 24, 2024

So now that filming’s done, when might we see our first Deadpool 3 trailer? There’s no official word yet, but rumor has it that a teaser might come as soon as a couple of weeks, during the Super Bowl. We’ll see!

