When Does ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Take Place? Answered

Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:17 pm

The newest trailer for a the next highly-anticipated Star Wars video game, Star Wars Outlaws, dropped today, and it’s already massed 300k views on YouTube. But when in the Star Wars timeline does this raucous new adventure in our favorite galaxy take place?

This is one video game trailer I watched and rewatched a few times, so at least several of those views are mine. And I’m sure I’m not the only one. Graphics look incredible during gameplay sequences, and the cutscenes are a whole new movie.

Screenshot from the Star Wars Outlaws game trailer
(Lucasfilm)

This game is all about a brand new roguish character named Kay Vess and the bad guys (girl?!) that are after her. It’s one battle after another in the trailer, all with quippy lines. Kay and her cute animal sidekick are apparently troublemakers from what we see in the trailer. We get a lot of hints about the timeline of Kay’s world: bounty hunters, the Empire in control, the Rebellion at the height of fighting back, Jabba the Hutt, the Sarlacc pit???

Star Wars Outlaws trailer screenshot of gameplay
(Lucasfilm)

We even get a little peek at Han Solo when he’s still frozen in carbonite—our biggest hint yet for the new game’s timeline, since we know he doesn’t emerge from his cold metal shell until ROTJ. Kay thrives, steals, and fights Stormtroopers somewhere between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and it will all be up to those of us who play to save the galaxy once again.

The trailer has no shortage of incredible hints showing how this fresh galactic playground, due to release on August 30 2024, looks fun and ferocious at the same time. SW Outlaws will release on PC, Xbox, Playstation 5, and Ubisoft Luna Cloud and is available for preorder.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

Read Article ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ May Be the Most Anticipated Game of 2025
The landscape of 'Monster Hunter Wilds'.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ May Be the Most Anticipated Game of 2025
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Should Your Steam Wallet Feel Threatened by ‘Star Wars Outlaws’?
Promotional art for 'Star Wars Outlaws'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Should Your Steam Wallet Feel Threatened by ‘Star Wars Outlaws’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 10, 2024
Read Article So, Can You Pull Off Heists With Your Pals in ‘Star Wars Outlaws’?
ND-5 in 'Star Wars Outlaws'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
So, Can You Pull Off Heists With Your Pals in ‘Star Wars Outlaws’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Persona 6’ Release Date? Here’s What the Internet Rumor Mill Is Stirring Up
Joker smirks while pulling back his mask in "Persona 5" promo art
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is There a ‘Persona 6’ Release Date? Here’s What the Internet Rumor Mill Is Stirring Up
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 9, 2024
Read Article The Good News/Bad News on ‘The Witcher 4’
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The Good News/Bad News on ‘The Witcher 4’
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 9, 2024
Coco Poley
Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.