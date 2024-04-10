When Does ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Take Place? Answered

The newest trailer for a the next highly-anticipated Star Wars video game, Star Wars Outlaws, dropped today, and it’s already massed 300k views on YouTube. But when in the Star Wars timeline does this raucous new adventure in our favorite galaxy take place?

This is one video game trailer I watched and rewatched a few times, so at least several of those views are mine. And I’m sure I’m not the only one. Graphics look incredible during gameplay sequences, and the cutscenes are a whole new movie.

(Lucasfilm)

This game is all about a brand new roguish character named Kay Vess and the bad guys (girl?!) that are after her. It’s one battle after another in the trailer, all with quippy lines. Kay and her cute animal sidekick are apparently troublemakers from what we see in the trailer. We get a lot of hints about the timeline of Kay’s world: bounty hunters, the Empire in control, the Rebellion at the height of fighting back, Jabba the Hutt, the Sarlacc pit???

(Lucasfilm)

We even get a little peek at Han Solo when he’s still frozen in carbonite—our biggest hint yet for the new game’s timeline, since we know he doesn’t emerge from his cold metal shell until ROTJ. Kay thrives, steals, and fights Stormtroopers somewhere between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and it will all be up to those of us who play to save the galaxy once again.

The trailer has no shortage of incredible hints showing how this fresh galactic playground, due to release on August 30 2024, looks fun and ferocious at the same time. SW Outlaws will release on PC, Xbox, Playstation 5, and Ubisoft Luna Cloud and is available for preorder.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

