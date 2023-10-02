This Is the Only Thing You Need To Watch Before ‘Loki’ Season 2

Ye Gods (of Mischief)! Loki season 2 snuck up on all of us. Feel like you’re already behind? Here’s what you need to watch before Loki season 2 hits Disney+ on October 5. I promise there’s no reason to panic. I’ll tell you what you absolutely must watch and what you could throw on your watch list for a more enhanced experience.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is basically doing transmedia storytelling these days, and you can choose your level of engagement across film, television, and beyond. I’ll also throw in some recommendations if you want to check out some of the actors’ other work before season 2. Loki has a very special ensemble cast. They’re all so charming it’s ridiculous. I’m happy to recommend other movies and shows to catch these actors in on your downtime if you’re in a Loki mood but don’t really feel like watching, well, Loki.

The one thing you NEED to watch before Loki season 2

All you really need to watch before Loki season 2 is Loki season 1. That’s pretty obvious, right? I’m not really of the mindset that you need to watch every movie or show to understand a new installment in the larger franchise. For example, you didn’t really need to see Inhumans or What If …? to understand the concept of Black Bolt and Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness–right? However, this is the second season of a television show. You should probably watch the first.

If you really LOVE homework, watch this before Loki season 2

You can always go deeper on the MCU if you choose, especially if you haven’t seen Loki season 1. The character Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, appears in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. You could rewatch those films if you wanted to get in the Loki mood. You could also just pick your favorite! Loki’s history does factor into the plot of his show.

Oh, and in theory you could watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for a little extra background on Kang. But given what’s been going on with that actor I will leave that decision up to you. The post-credits scene in that movie is a scene in Loki season 2, so, like … you’ll see it when you see it.

If you love the cast, watch this before Loki season 2

You’re probably familiar with Hiddleston’s work, but if you haven’t seen the moody vampire film Only Lovers Left Alive, the gothic romance Crimson Peak, Joanna Hogg’s independent film Unrelated, and the miniseries The Night Manager, check those out.

Owen Wilson is low-key (see what I did there) giving Mobius vibes in The Haunted Mansion. But whether you know him from Wes Anderson films, Ben Stiller films, or the Cars franchise, I bet you have a favorite. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is great in Belle (one of my favorites to recommend), the award-winning Black Mirror episode “San Junipero,” and Beyond the Lights.

Sophia di Martino previously collaborated with Loki season 1 director Kate Herron on the short film Smear, which might interest you. She’s also known for Flowers, which is lovely. If you like Eugene Cordero in Loki, you have got to watch the science fiction sitcom Other Space. He’s also in Kong: Skull Island with Hiddleston. And if you haven’t seen Wunmi Mosaku in Lovecraft Country or His House, that’s another must.

Rafael Casal, who plays a new character in Loki season 2, is incredible in Blindspotting, both the film and the television show. He’s the lead of the film, but Jasmine Cephas-Jones is the lead of the show, so you should watch both. What are you waiting for?? Casal also appears in Bad Education in a supporting role, and in Nickelodeon’s recent reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

And last but not least is Ke Huy Quan, who also plays a new character in Loki season 2. If you haven’t seen Everything Everywhere All at Once, remedy that immediately. He won a friggin’ Oscar for his performance and its multiverse storyline has major Loki vibes. Everyone is doing multiverses these days! Who knew?

