‘Will Trent’ Is Back on the Case for Season 2

The police procedural Will Trent has captivated audiences. The breakout series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (Ramon Rodriguez), and audiences get to watch how Trent’s past informs his dedication to his work. Last week’s episode left us wanting more of the series.

This season has been doing a lot to grow Trent as a character. In the 6th episode of the season, “We Are Family”, Trent meets his uncle Antonio Miranda (John Ortiz) and learns more about his estranged family. In season 2 episode 7, Will attends a wedding with Faith (Iantha Richardson) and her son but it was anything but a normal outing for them. Especially since there is a body found at the venue. As is with every new episode of Will Trent, there is always something to keep us on the edge of our seats!

One of the most appealing traits of Will Trent comes from the procedural aspect of the series. It has been a while since we had a new show with a “case of the week” format. It also helps that fans are connecting with Rodriguez’s charismatic portrayal of the title character. Each week, we get progressively more excited about what new story the series will roll out. It helps too that we have the novels by Karin Slaughter to fall back on when we’re waiting for a new episode.

While many of our favorite shows are currently on mid-season hiatus, Will Trent continues to power through and the next episode is set to air just a week later! Season 2 episode 8 isn’t going to be that far away. The next episode premieres on May 7 on ABC, airing the next day on Hulu, at 8 PM ET!

(featured image: ABC)

