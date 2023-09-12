Here’s What’s Revealed by Marvel’s Rumored ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Episode Titles

What If…? season 2 is coming sometime around Christmas Day 2023, and after months of tiny leaks here and there, more information is finally starting to come out. The latest news? Nine out of the ten episode titles have started to circulate on the internet. Are they real? It’s hard to say for sure, but they sound pretty plausible.

The 9 episodes of 'What If…?' Season 2 have been revealed!

They are:

• What if Gamora killed Thanos?

• What if Captain Carter finds Hydra Stomper? (Continued from Season 1)

While an episode title might not give us a vast amount of information, each What If…? title gives us a hint of what we can expect in the episode. Here’s what we know—and what we’re guessing, based on the clues in each title. Assuming the rumor is true, of course.

Like What If…? season 1, What If…? season 2 is an anthology series that will explore the Marvel multiverse through nine animated 30-minute stories. Season 1 was a mix of self-contained and interconnected stories, each taking place in a different universe and exploring new sides of MCU characters.

“What if Gamora Killed Thanos?”

At the end of season 1, we met a version of Gamora who killed Thanos. However, she never actually appeared in an episode. What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley explained to CinemaBlend that the season was affected by the Covid pandemic, and they were forced to push Gamora’s episode to season 2. This episode will presumably show us the origins of Thanos-killing Gamora.

“What if Captain Carter Finds Hydra Stomper?”

In a post-credit scene in season 1, we see Captain Carter finding the Hydra Stomper, the suit that Howard Stark invents for the un-superpowered Steve Rogers. This episode will presumably continue that storyline.

“What if the Tesseract Landed in the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Before the Colonization of America?”

This title is a bit wordy, so it may not be the final version, but we do know that one What If…? episode will focus on a new hero, Kahhori, a Kanienʼkehá:ka (Mohawk) woman who finds the Tesseract and uses it to travel to space.

“What if Hank Pym & Janet Van Dyne Fought the Red Guardian During the 1980s?”

An Cold War era, ’80s-themed episode? I love it. Bring it on. You’ll recall that Hank and Janet are the original Ant-Man and Wasp, while Red Guardian is the superpowered adoptive father of Natasha Romanov and Yelena Belova.

“What if Yondu Delivered Star-Lord to Ego?”

This episode could focus on Peter Quill growing up with his father, Ego the Living Planet. If so, we might see Peter become a planet-devouring Celestial like his dad, or rebel against him.

“What if Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?”

It looks like this episode will be an alternate version of Iron Man 3, which any good Marvel fan agrees is a Christmas movie.

“What if Wanda had Grown Up Watching Musicals Instead of Sitcoms?”

Oh boy, every show has to have a musical episode now, huh? Brace yourselves for another “Subspace Rhapsody.” Actually, considering how much I loved WandaVision—the 2021 Disney+ series in which Wanda Maximoff creates a sitcom-themed false reality where she doesn’t have to face her overwhelming grief—I’m actually pretty excited about this one.

“What if Odin & Hela Had Faced Wenwu?”

Wenwu is the centuries-old father of Shang-Chi, and in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wenwu travels to the pocket dimension of Ta Lo. We already know that Cate Blanchett will be reprising the role of Hela, Goddess of Death, and she’ll be sporting a new Ta Lo-inspired outfit. It looks like something serious will go down between the mystical realms of Ta Lo and Asgard.

“What if the Avengers Had Fought Surtur?”

There are a few different ways this episode could go. Does Surtur attack Earth? Does Thor get the Avengers’ help during Ragnarok, instead of relying on the Revengers? Will Surtur hit on the Statue of Liberty again, like he does in the Party Thor episode of What If…? season 1? Who knows?

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

