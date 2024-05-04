We’re Excited to Meet Another Patient in ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7, Episode 8

Each week, The Good Doctor features new cases for our favorite doctors to handle. If Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) can’t solve it, can anyone?! With season 7 of the hit show currently airing, fans want to know when the next episode comes out.

Recommended Videos

The wait for the next episode is especially tough, considering the events of episode 7! Shaun and Jordan (Bria Henderson) were dealing with a patient who needed a kidney transplant, but the potential donor wasn’t mentally sound enough to consent to the surgery. Especially since he believed that he was Jesus. Each new episode introduces a patient for the team to take on, and what we know of season 7 episode 8 makes us excited for what is to come

The synopsis for episode 8, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is: “A young patient needs his parents to agree on an important medical decision that could greatly improve his health; however, his parents are unable to agree on the correct path which spurs the team to try and intervene on behalf of their patient.”

As is always the case with The Good Doctor, we will learn more about the cast of doctors we’ve come to know and love as they tackle this week’s medical case. And what episode 8 has in store for us looks amazing!

You don’t have to wait long either! The next episode is set to release on May 7th. And to see the team all coming together to fight for one patient? That is going to be an interesting case for our favorite doctors! You can watch season 7 episode 8 of The Good Doctor on May 7th at 10 PM ET on ABC.

(featured image: ABC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more