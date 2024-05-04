Freddie Highmore as Dr. Sean Murphy in The Good Doctor
We’re Excited to Meet Another Patient in ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7, Episode 8

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 4, 2024 04:35 pm

Each week, The Good Doctor features new cases for our favorite doctors to handle. If Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) can’t solve it, can anyone?! With season 7 of the hit show currently airing, fans want to know when the next episode comes out.

The wait for the next episode is especially tough, considering the events of episode 7! Shaun and Jordan (Bria Henderson) were dealing with a patient who needed a kidney transplant, but the potential donor wasn’t mentally sound enough to consent to the surgery. Especially since he believed that he was Jesus. Each new episode introduces a patient for the team to take on, and what we know of season 7 episode 8 makes us excited for what is to come

The synopsis for episode 8, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is: “A young patient needs his parents to agree on an important medical decision that could greatly improve his health; however, his parents are unable to agree on the correct path which spurs the team to try and intervene on behalf of their patient.”

As is always the case with The Good Doctor, we will learn more about the cast of doctors we’ve come to know and love as they tackle this week’s medical case. And what episode 8 has in store for us looks amazing!

You don’t have to wait long either! The next episode is set to release on May 7th. And to see the team all coming together to fight for one patient? That is going to be an interesting case for our favorite doctors! You can watch season 7 episode 8 of The Good Doctor on May 7th at 10 PM ET on ABC.

Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.