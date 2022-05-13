Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange 2.

As anticipated, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced us to a slew of powerful variants. There were multiple variants of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as variants of other familiar Marvel characters. Additionally, we even had variations of a new character not previously introduced to the MCU.

The variants mainly make their appearance when Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who are from the primary timeline on Earth-616, accidentally land on Earth-838. While searching for a variant of Strange, they are apprehended by a variant of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who is Sorcerer Supreme in that universe. Through flashbacks, we find the Strange variant in that universe, Strange Supreme, was corrupted and executed by the Illuminati. Mordo introduces the other members of the Illuminati on Earth-838 who are variants of Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Haley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch).

Meanwhile, we also meet three more Strange variants in the film. First is Defender Strange, who originally teamed up with Chavez. However, he quickly died after attempting to sacrifice Chavez to save the multiverse. Next, we meet Sinister Strange, a corrupted Strange who has caused his universe to collapse from incursions. Lastly, there is Undead Strange who appears when Earth-616 Strange dreamwalks and possesses the corpse of Defender Strange. Here are all of these variants ranked from strongest to weakest in Doctor Strange 2.

1. Undead Strange

(Marvel)

Undead Strange takes the top spot as the most powerful variant in Doctor Strange 2. In the film, Doctor Strange uses the Darkhold to dreamwalk, and to essentially possess the dead body of Defender Strange who is buried on earth. What makes this Strange more powerful than the other Doctor Strange variants are his allies—the souls of the damned. Strange is initially attacked by the souls, but learns to control them and utilize them for his mission. Undead Strange combines the powers of Defender Strange, the Darkhold knowledge of Earth-616 Strange, and the aid of the souls of the damned, to become the most powerful variant.

2. Sinister Strange

(Marvel)

Sinister Strange exists in a destroyed universe that has collapsed in on itself. This version of Strange has been deeply corrupted by the Darkhold. In his desperation, Sinister Strange sought out other versions of himself who may have been happy with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Upon finding that, in no universe, did he end up with Palmer, he utilizes the Darkhold to dreamwalk and kill other variants of himself. In doing so, he destroyed his own entire universe. While clearly immensely powerful, he is defeated by Earth-616 Strange, showing that his power has limits.

3. Strange Supreme

(Marvel)

Viewers will recall that Strange Supreme from Earth-199999 first appeared in the animated series, What If…?. The Strange of Earth-838 bears a history that is pretty similar to the Strange Supreme of What If…?. However, the Strange in this universe doesn’t seem as powerful. As soon as he becomes corrupted by the Darkhold and a threat to the universe, he is killed by Black Bolt. His easy defeat at Black Bolt’s hands seems to indicate that his full powers didn’t come to fruition in that universe, making him one of the less powerful Strange variants.

4. Defender Strange

(Marvel)

Defender Strange only has a minor role in Doctor Strange 2, but he shows quickly he is one of the less powerful Strange variants. For one, he is a very logical Doctor Strange, almost to a fault. He would willingly sacrifice Chavez to save the multiverse. He seems to lack the empathy that is so typical of Earth-616 Strange, but is also likely less impulsive and less likely to tamper with spells he shouldn’t. Ultimately, though, playing by the rules and using logic isn’t enough to save him from being killed by a monster. He has most of the same powers as Earth-616 Strange, but seems less likely to push the boundaries of them, making him a bit weaker.

5. Professor X

(Marvel)

Professor X boasts some serious telekinetic abilities. While all of the Illuminati members put up a valiant fight against Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Xavier lasts the longest. He manages to temporarily disorient Wanda and to even travel inside her mind, where he finds the actual Wanda struggling to break free from the Scarlet Witch’s power. While he ultimately meets the same fate as the rest of the Illuminati, he was powerful enough to penetrate the mind of the Scarlet Witch.

6. Black Bolt

(Marvel)

Black Bolt is an inhuman, sometimes referred to as the King of the Inhumans. His power resides in his voice, which emits enormous shockwaves capable of leveling cities. While Black Bolt is the first member of the Illuminati to fall at the hands of Wanda, other details point to his power. After all, we did see him swiftly destroy Supreme Strange with just his voice in his universe. He might not do well with reality manipulation, but he definitely harbors serious power.

7. Captain Marvel/Maria Rambeau

(Marvel)

Captain Marvel was the only member of the Illuminati besides Professor X to hold off Wanda for a substantial amount of time. While the rest of the Illuminati was gone in a wink, Captain Marvel continued fighting. Similar to Xavier, she actually managed to get to Wanda in a way no one else even came close to. She knocked her off course, landed multiple blows, and had Wanda drop the ease and smugness with which she greeted every other foe. This Captain Marvel has some serious force and a refusal to back down, making her exceedingly powerful.

8. Captain Carter

(Marvel)

Captain Carter boasts similarities to Captain Marvel, with her grit and determination. However, she simply lacks the extreme force and power of Captain Marvel. Yes, she is a super soldier with enhanced abilities, but she is not invincible. This becomes evident pretty quickly when Wanda slices her in half with her own shield. Carter gets brownie points for her bravery, but she really isn’t any force against the likes of Wanda.

9. Mister Fantastic

(Marvel)

Mister Fantastic may be the smartest man in the world, but he’s definitely not the strongest. Aside from his intelligence, he boasts the ability of shapeshifting. He can, essentially, stretch his body and shape it into almost anything. This ability generally helps keep him immune from injury. However, being stretchy isn’t any kind of match to chaos magic being wielded by the Scarlet Witch. His demise is almost comically quick showing that he really lacks true power.

10. Baron Mordo

(Marvel)

In Earth-838, Mordo holds the title of Sorcerer Supreme after Supreme Strange’s execution. As the Sorcerer Supreme and Master of the Mystic Arts, we were really expecting Mordo to be extremely powerful. That’s not in the case in Doctor Strange 2, though. We don’t even really get to see Mordo’s powers throughout the entirety of the film. He uses sleepy-tea to capture Strange and Chavez, doesn’t fight Wanda, and eventually gets subdued by Earth-616 Strange and a pair of handcuffs. He might be the Sorcerer Supreme in title, but Earth-838 Mordo doesn’t seem to be the Sorcerer Supreme in any other manner.

11. Wanda of Earth-838

(Marvel)

In the film, we get only one variant of Wanda, Earth-838 Wanda. This Wanda is a loving and doting mother to her children, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Using the Darkhold, Earth-616 Wanda, dreamwalks to possess Earth-838 Wanda. She uses this innocent woman to wreak havoc and completely destroy the Illuminati. Her ranking on this list doesn’t necessarily mean she is the weakest variant. It only means we don’t get to see enough of her to understand her strength. From what we can see, she is a suburban mother enjoying life with her children. We don’t know if she has found her identity as the Scarlet Witch or unlocked her true powers.

Her physical power might be unknown, but she still has power alright. In the film, she valiantly protects her children, but also shows empathy to Earth-616 Wanda, promising her that her kids will be loved. We don’t see her fight or use magic, but she wields immense power in being a mother.

(Featured image: Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]