The Supes Get Wrathful in the New ‘The Boys’ Trailer

Everything is coming to a head in the new trailer for season four of Amazon’s The Boys. The violent superhero satire takes things to the next level as Homelander (Antony Starr) begins molding the Seven in his violent fascist image.

The trailer opens with Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) voice-over, saying “I look back on my life, and all I see are the messes I’ve made, … And I ain’t got time to fix it. I can do one thing right with the time I’ve got left, but I can’t do it alone. I can’t do it without you,” he says to his old teammates.

Butcher is running on borrowed time, as his V24 abuse will kill him in a matter of months. Meanwhile, his stepson Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is allied with Homelander, who finds himself at a crossroads after his public execution of a Starlight supporter. We see glimpses of warring protestors, Starlight supporters vs. Homelander diehards, as Homelander delivers a violent new mandate for the Seven. “You’ll no longer be beloved celebrities. You will be wrathful gods.”

While some members of the Seven, like The Deep, are fully onboard for a fascist takeover, others, like A-Train, seem remorseful. We also see Butcher getting help via Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s mysterious character, who leads him to a new weapon: a virus that kills Supes. “We need someone like you, Billy. Before the Supes start rounding us up and dumping us off in camps.”

Other reveals include the arrival of Gen V characters Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann), who led a campus-wide massacre in the season one finale of Gen V. Homelander arrived to quell the riots, which were later blamed on Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre. Meanwhile, Sam and Cate are hailed as the new “Guardians of Godolkin”. From the trailer, it looks like they’ve arrived to help the Seven with Homelander’s new fascist directive.

In typical The Boys fashion, the show’s political satire is tempered by WTF moments, like a V’d up chicken, The Seven on Ice, and Homelander’s milk fetish. We also see the show’s conscience, Hughie (Jack Quaid), questioning whether all this body-exploding violence will ever solve anything. “What’s insane is that our solution to every problem is murder … If we’re gonna win against monsters, we need to start acting human.”

There’s a lot of good stuff set up in this trailer, and I’m especially excited to see The Boys take on a presidential election in an IRL election year.

Season four of The Boys premieres June 13 on Amazon Prime.

