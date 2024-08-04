Stray Kids perform during Lollapalooza
(Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Stray Kids Made Everyone STAYS at Lollapalooza 2024

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Aug 4, 2024 05:03 pm

Stray Kids have made it clear with the release of their ‘ATE’ album that there’s no other way but up—and that included dominating Lollapalooza 2024 this weekend.

If you’ve missed the previous world tour of the group, their Lollapalooza 2024 setlist might encourage you to give the event a watch. Stray Kids closed out the second day of Lollapalooza 2024, August 2, on the Bud Light Stage, from 8:45 PM to 10:00 PM.

An Explosive Performance

You’ve probably heard ‘Chk Chk Boom’ over a hundred times since Deadpool & Wolverine came out. But seeing it live for the first time outside of the group’s impending 2024 world tour is a testament to their performing abilities. It’s such an explosive piece, and it was performed at the tail end of their time on stage. Not a lot of groups can perform eighteen songs and maintain the same energy up until the end.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.