Stray Kids Made Everyone STAYS at Lollapalooza 2024

Stray Kids have made it clear with the release of their ‘ATE’ album that there’s no other way but up—and that included dominating Lollapalooza 2024 this weekend.

If you’ve missed the previous world tour of the group, their Lollapalooza 2024 setlist might encourage you to give the event a watch. Stray Kids closed out the second day of Lollapalooza 2024, August 2, on the Bud Light Stage, from 8:45 PM to 10:00 PM.

An Explosive Performance

You’ve probably heard ‘Chk Chk Boom’ over a hundred times since Deadpool & Wolverine came out. But seeing it live for the first time outside of the group’s impending 2024 world tour is a testament to their performing abilities. It’s such an explosive piece, and it was performed at the tail end of their time on stage. Not a lot of groups can perform eighteen songs and maintain the same energy up until the end.

