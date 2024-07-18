We Have To Talk About ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s Perfectly Meta Soundtrack

Marvel Studios just dropped the tracklist for its upcoming Phase 5 foray, Deadpool & Wolverine—and trust me, this thing is absolutely bonkers. So buckle up and get ready for some serious musical whiplash, ’cause this baby’s got everything from ’60s doo-wop to K-Pop, and everything in between.

Deadpool & Wolverine will mark the MCU’s first R-rated endeavor since Disney acquired the IP from Fox, pairing the titular Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) with his IRL bestie Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) for a time-twisty buddy romp through the Multiverse. It’s sure to be chock-full of the same raunchy humor and gore that made the first two Deadpool movies so memorable, and it’s got a killer soundtrack to boot. And like most things Deadpool, it’s not afraid to do a little fourth wall breaking.

Stray Kids, NSYNC, and The Greatest Showman to appear on Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack

Earlier this week, Marvel took to social media to share the full tracklist for Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of the film’s theatrical release, featuring “18 eclectic songs” spanning from Grease to The Goo Goo Dolls, with plenty of original songs to fill in the gaps.

Check it out for yourself:

If you're down with VanJamz, then I'm with HUGH pic.twitter.com/fs0ZDuTiL0 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 17, 2024



1. “Only You (And You Alone)” – Performed by The Platters

2. “Bye Bye Bye” – Performed by *NSYNC

3. “Angel of the Morning” – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. “SLASH” – Performed by Stray Kids

5. “Glamorous” – Performed by Fergie

6. “Iris”–- Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. “The Power of Love” – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. “You Belong to Me” – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. “The Lady in Red” – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. “I’m With You” – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Zac Efron, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. “You’re the One That I Want” – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. “I’ll Be Seeing You” – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. “Make Me Lose Control” – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. “You’re All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Performed by Green Day

18. “LFG” (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

Oh yeah, it looks like we’re about to get one of the greatest Hugh Jackman gags of all time, because Deadpool & Wolverine is going full movie-musical with the song “The Greatest Show” from 2017’s The Greatest Showman. Taking some lighthearted jabs at its leading men was bound to happen one way or another, and we all know Jackman can really belt it, with the actor having starred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man and the 2012 movie adaptation of Les Misérables, among others. So its inclusion is kind of perfect, actually. I’m so here for this nod to the Hugh Jackmanverse.

Now, the question remains: Will we get to see Wolverine don P. T. Barnum’s sassy little top hat? Will Wade Wilson absentmindedly be watching The Greatest Showman in the background? Will “The Greatest Show” play ironically during a big action scene, blood, guts, and extremities included? Who knows, but it’s going to be interesting to see how Marvel comes up with an in-universe explanation for The Greatest Showman, especially when you consider Zendaya’s Spider-Man connection.

The K-Pop girlies are also being well-fed with the inclusion of “SLASH” by the Stray Kids, proving that this soundtrack isn’t afraid to boogie through the decades. Songs like “Only You” and “You’re All I Need to Get By” also suggest that the Deadpool 3 sequel will have a romantic arc of some sort, whether that be the platonic (?) bro-ship between Wolverine and Wade Wilson or Deadpool’s complicated relationship with his ex, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Perhaps Lady Deadpool? It’s anyone’s guess, really.

Thankfully, we only have to wait a handful of days to catch Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen, as the superhero flick opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

