Ever since Stray Kids’ debut in 2017, the JYP Entertainment boy group has not stopped releasing banger after banger. It’s no surprise that they are one of the most recognized names among fourth-generation K-pop groups, with an especially large international fan base.

Recommended Videos

One thing that sets Stray Kids apart is how involved they are in their music. The K-pop industry has earned a reputation for its manufactured, almost robotic way of training idols. Everything, from their music to the clothes on their backs, is dictated by their companies—not for Stray Kids, however. They are known as “self-producing” idols, as all the members are involved in the creative process of their work. Whether it’s in songwriting, composing, or arranging the track, Stray Kids have always been very involved in their music.

With that, each release has the signature “mala taste” genre the group rose to fame for. If you are looking to dive into the world of Stray Kids and become a STAY, here are ten of some of their best releases to get you started.

10. “Hellevator”

Stray Kids actually released “Hellevator” before their debut, and it was co-produced by the group’s leader, Bang Chan. The song was released while they were competing on the survival show Stray Kids, where they were tasked with releasing a self-written song. Lyrically, it talks about the obstacles the group faced while trying to achieve their dream of debut and how they were determined to soar above their struggles to reach their aspirations.

9. “Thunderous”

One of the most infuriating things to go through is dealing with doubters—naysayers who try to bring you down when you try to achieve a goal. Well, “Thunderous” is Stray Kids’ response to those trying to bring them down. The song talks about rising above people’s criticisms and remaining focused on their goals no matter what people say.

8. “Case 143”

Before the group released “Case 143” in 2022, they had never sung about romance. They usually focused their music on overcoming adversity and shrugging off people’s negative energy. With that, “Case 143” is Stray Kids’ first official love song. However, it’s not a typical clichéd song about falling in love; it’s quirky, spirited, and vibrant. Even if it’s a topic they rarely talk about, we can’t deny that it’s in line with the group’s identity.

7. “Maniac”

When I heard “Maniac” on Street Woman Fighter 2, I couldn’t get it out of my head for weeks. The build-up to the chorus only to fall on an anti-drop was just chef’s kiss. It’s powerful and makes use of several unique sounds, such as drills and bird-chirping. The song talks about how people who break the status quo are often considered “odd,” like “maniacs.” However, the group encourages people to show their true colors without caring what others think.

6. “Wolfgang”

Stray Kids released “Wolfgang” as part of the finale of the survival show Kingdom: Legendary War, where they competed and ultimately won first place. Overall, I think the theme of “Wolfgang” is what makes it stand out. I mean, who would think of combining the concept of a wolf pack with the classical musician Wolfgang Mozart? Only the group’s producing unit, 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han), could have conceptualized something so unique.

5. “Megaverse”

The moment you hear Felix’s deep voice hit you with “Un, deux, trois,” you know it’s going to be a good song. Compared to other songs on this list, “Megaverse” is considered underrated. This song is cocky and confident in all the right ways, with the group flexing that we are all part of the Stray Kids Megaverse.

4. “Back Door”

When Felix asked, “Hey, you wanna come in?” I think you know what STAYs answered. As expected from the title, the sound combines a funky bassline and EDM with door creaks to provide a sonic feast for the ears. Considered one of the group’s groovier tracks (as groovy as rap can get!), “Back Door” is one song STAYs always come back to.

3. “God’s Menu”

“God’s Menu” is considered one of Stray Kids’ representative songs, as it birthed the “mala taste” genre they have since embraced. The song compared Stray Kids and their music to a special, one-of-a-kind menu that you can’t help but get addicted to. The sensation is similar to tasting mala-flavored food, which numbs the tongue with its spice but is so addicting you can’t help but take another bite! As a spice lover and a K-pop stan, the concept is just absolute perfection.

2. “S-Class”

“S-Class” is the ultimate mix of several genres, and you can hear it within the first 30 seconds. At the start, you are greeted with calm whistling, only to be shocked by bombastic rap, which suddenly shifts to Hyunjin’s calm singing. If you want to be taken on a wild ride, then give “S-Class” a listen.

1. “Lalalala”

What makes “Lalalala” stand out compared to other Stray Kids songs is the message. While the majority of Stray Kids songs talk about finding strength while struggling through hard times, “Lalalala” sings about celebrating life and finding joy with music. Since its release in 2023, this banger has been on repeat, and I know it’s one of the best for STAYs.

(featured image: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more