Rumors Are Flying About a ‘Bluey’ Episode Called ‘Ghost Basket’

Here in the U.S., ten new episodes of Bluey just dropped on Disney+. (Those episodes aired months ago in Australia, but hey, you take your quality family TV when you can get it.) Now, hot on the heel(er)s of the new batch of episodes, two new episodes are rumored to be in the works: including one called “Ghost Basket.”

Is the Bluey episode “Ghost Basket” real? Is it a mere phantom? Here’s what we know, and what we’ve heard.

What is “Ghost Basket” on Bluey?

According to the ever-truthful authority that is Random Corners of the Internet, “Ghost Basket” is an upcoming episode of Bluey season 3. It will supposedly air after “The Sign,” the 28 minute long special that’s due to hit the U.S. and Australia simultaneously sometime in 2024. “Ghost Basket” will supposedly be accompanied by another episode called “Surprise!”

Along with the rumors that the episode exists in the first place, people are claiming that it’s a Halloween-themed episode, and that it’s already aired in India.

Here’s the truth, though. Neither the official Bluey website nor Disney+ has any reference to “Ghost Basket” or “Surprise!” This might mean that news about the episodes has simply leaked, leading to all the rumors. But as of this writing, there’s no official confirmation that the episodes are coming.

So if you’re looking for definitive answers about what “Ghost Basket” is and when you can watch it, I’m sad to report that there’s no official news yet.

Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of Bluey to watch

If you need some Bluey in your life, seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Disney+, with a total of 151 episodes. Not sure where to start? We’ve compiled a list of best Bluey episodes of all time, along with a list of the best Bluey episodes for adults. Enjoy!

