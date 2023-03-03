The 10 Best ‘Bluey’ Episodes, Ranked

(Disney+)

You can believe the hype—Bluey, the Australian children’s show about a cartoon dog and her quirky family, isn’t just for kids. Whole families are loving Bluey’s adventures, and more and more adults without kids are getting into the show. But with a whopping 141 seven-minute episodes, it’s hard to know where to start.

If you’re finally ready to take the Bluey plunge, or if you just want to make sure you haven’t missed any good ones, here are the best 10 episodes, ranked.

10. Double Babysitter

In “Double Babysitter,” Bandit and Chilli accidentally book two babysitters at the same time, but the mistake turns into a budding romance.

9. Ticklecrabs

Bluey and Bingo want to play Ticklecrabs! Chilli hightails it the moment she realizes what’s about to go down, but Bluey and Bingo manage to guilt Bandit into pretending to suffer a ticklecrab infestation.

8. Pass the Parcel

A neighborhood dad thinks he’s smarter than all the other parents, and switches up the rules of a party game called Pass the Parcel. How will the kids react when they find out that everyone doesn’t get a prize in this cutthroat version of the game? Not well.

7. Fairytale

In “Fairytale,” Bandit tells Bluey and Bingo the story of a bully who was humbled by an act of kindness. Spoiler alert: the bully was Bandit himself. This episode contains a lovely moral lesson and a hilarious depiction of the lawlessness of the 1980s.

6. Flat Pack

In “Flat Pack,” the parents put together some IKEA furniture while the kids play with all the packaging. As Chilli and Bandit wrestle with unforgiving chair parts, Bluey and Bingo reenact all the stages of human (uh, dog) evolution. At the end, Bluey either dies or descends to godhood. It’s open to interpretation.

5. Baby Race

In “Baby Race,” Chilli tells Bluey and Bingo about how she started to get competitive with Bluey’s developmental milestones when Bluey was an infant. In a series that sometimes makes real parents feel subpar, “Baby Race” is a balm for moms who feel like nothing they do is good enough.

4. Faceytalk

It’s Faceytalk time! In this episode, Bluey and Bingo FaceTime with their cousin Muffin. Bluey and Bingo enjoy drawing on their screens, but Muffin starts to act up. The whole episode takes place on tablet and phone screens, with some wild results.

3. Copycat

During a game of Copycat, Bluey and Bandit find an injured bird and take it to the vet. If you were obsessed with that Calvin and Hobbes strip about the hurt raccoon as a kid, you’ll love this episode.

2. Rain

Most Bluey episodes are funny, but “Rain” goes in a different direction. It’s a rainy day, and Bluey tries to dam the walkway in front of her house. This episode, which doesn’t have any dialogue, is a delight for animation fans.

1. Camping

If you only watch one Bluey episode, make it this one. In “Camping,” Bluey befriends another kid named Jean-Luc on a camping trip. Although they don’t speak the same language, they have a blast together, but Bluey’s crushed when she finds out Jean-Luc’s family has gone home. This episode is great if you enjoy getting choked up over the friendships of cartoon dogs.

