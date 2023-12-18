Bluey has proven to be a hit with kids and grown-ups alike. If you’ve got little ones, you might be wondering how to get them set up with the show their classmates are raving about. Or you might be an adult looking for some light, wholesome entertainment. We won’t judge! Here’s how to watch Bluey.

Bluey follows the adventures of Bluey Heeler, an exuberant young Australian heeler who lives with her sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit and Chilli. In each episode, Bluey goes to school, plays pretend with Bingo, bonds with her parents, and has other adventures.

But Bluey isn’t just your average kid’s show. It’s really, really good. The writing is top notch. The animation is delightful. The adult characters are flawed and layered individuals instead of the stock characters you get in other children’s programming, and the kids in the show—who are uncredited for privacy reasons—are a pure joy to watch.

How to watch Bluey in Australia

If you live in Australia, you’re in luck: All episodes of Bluey are streaming on ABC iview. This platform is free for anyone in Australia, so it’s as simple as downloading the app and pressing play.

How to watch Bluey in the U.S., U.K., and other regions

If you’re outside of Australia and you don’t have access to ABC iview, then you can catch Bluey on Disney+. The bad news is that Disney+ is subscription-based, so you’ll have to pay a monthly fee. Disney+’s lowest tier is $7.99 a month, and includes ads. For an ad-free experience, you can pay $13.99 a month for a premium subscription.

There’s another catch, though: new Bluey episodes aren’t released on Disney+ immediately. That means that you’ll be getting access to new episodes several months after they drop in Australia. Don’t worry, though: the newest batch of Bluey episodes is coming to Disney+ in January 2024, so if you’re outside of Australia, you can catch up then.

Plus, later in 2024, a 28-minute long Bluey special will debut in all regions simultaneously. That means you can have a watch party with your Australian friends! What a treat.

(featured image: Disney+)

