Now that Volume 2 of The Witcher season 3 has dropped on Netflix, viewers may be wondering about the fate of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). After all, he wasn’t in too good of a place after the end of Volume 1, which last saw him being held at knifepoint by his bitter foe Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish). It was an unexpected and thrilling end to the first part of season 3 that left viewers in suspense for what was likely to be an action-packed second volume. However, the end of Volume 1 wasn’t the only reason fans had to be concerned about the fate of Geralt.

In October 2022, Cavill announced that he was leaving The Witcher after season 3. The news came as quite a shock since he’s the titular protagonist and has delighted fans with his portrayal of the monster hunter. He did not provide a reason for leaving The Witcher, though some have speculated it might have been due to dissatisfaction with the show’s direction. It was also rumored that he dropped out to return to the DC Universe (DCU) as Superman, which ultimately fell through after he left the show. However, viewers were reassured that this wouldn’t be the end of The Witcher, as it was announced that Liam Hemsworth would take over the role of Geralt.

So fans knew that Geralt would continue to be in The Witcher in season 4 but they were still curious if the show had something grand in store for Cavill’s departure. Shows recasting actors isn’t a new phenomenon, and it’s not often acknowledged within the story. With The Witcher‘s flexible premise of magic and immortality, though, some wondered if Geralt’s death or another dramatic event might explain his transformation into Hemsworth.

Does Geralt die in The Witcher season 3?

The Witcher chose to keep things simple at the end of season 3, as Geralt does not die. However, he does come pretty close to dying. While he escapes Dijkstra, he comes up against a more formidable villain, Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu), who severely injures and incapacitates Geralt while trying to get his hands on Ciri (Freya Allan). At the end of episode 6, “Everybody Has a Plan ’til They Get Punched in the Face,” it almost seems certain that Geralt will die of his injuries. However, he is saved by Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer) and a band of dryads and later healed fully by Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

So, how does The Witcher handle Cavill’s departure? It’s not a very dramatic or grand moment. Once healed, he sets out to save Ciri. However, his journey comes to a halt at a Nilfgaardian checkpoint when he notices the Empire’s soldiers harassing a family of refugees. He’s unable to hold himself back when a soldier snatches a doll from the family’s little girl and launches into his final battle with the Nilfgaardians. It’s a bloody and heroic battle that sees Geralt fighting for what he believes in and absolutely destroying his foes. After wreaking havoc, he returns the doll to the little girl and walks off into the sunset, marking the conclusion of Cavill’s time on The Witcher.

