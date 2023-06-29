Sadly, season 3 of The Witcher will be the last one in which Henry Cavill dons that luscious white wig. When Netflix announced the renewal of The Witcher for season 4, it was simultaneously revealed that Cavill would be leaving the show for greener pastures. But, if the series is coming back for another outing (and a fifth season is rumored to be in the works), who will be taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia next?

The actor replacing Henry Cavill has big shoes to fill. Despite issues behind-the-scenes and divisive fan reactions to The Witcher deviating from the source material, people unanimously believe that Cavill has suited the role to a T. And it’s no secret how much the ex-Superman actor loves the world of The Witcher and his part in it. It’s certainly going to be hard to let go of such perfect casting.

You might be surprised to learn, then, that Liam Hemsworth of Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence fame will be taking over the role for The Witcher season 4 (and possibly more). The news broke the internet, with many expressing disappointment at Cavill’s surprise exit and trepidation at Hemsworth’s casting. To be fair, the reaction wasn’t all that shocking. It’s hard to see the main character of a show you love recast, especially one as adored as Cavill.

Nothing against Liam, he is a great actor. I just don't see this transition going well. Henry bares a striking resemblance to the fame character we know. So i have my concerns. — signum79 (@signum79) October 29, 2022

Obviously, audiences shouldn’t be quick to judge. Without seeing Hemsworth in the role, it’s impossible to know how well he’ll be able to embody Geralt. Executive producer Steve Gaub is certainly excited by Hemsworth’s potential. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, he said: “We love everything that Henry gave us as a Geralt and now we’re really excited about what Liam can give us as a Geralt, much like there’s been different James Bonds, different Doctor Whos, different Spider-Mans.”

While Gaub makes a decent point about those franchises, I’d argue that this is a very different situation. Every Spider-Man actor, every Doctor in Doctor Who, and every James Bond actor was clearly portraying different versions of the same character. The Doctor literally regenerates into a new iteration of themselves. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man lives in a different universe than Andrew Garfield’s version. Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt, however, will be the same Geralt as Cavill’s, just with a different face. They exist in the same continuity, which might take a little more effort to get used to.

In a statement concerning the recast, Cavill had this to say: “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

I guess we’ll all have to wait and see how it turns out. In the meantime, you can enjoy Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia for one last season. The Witcher season 3, volume 1 is available now, with volume 2 streaming on July 27.

