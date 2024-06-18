Zenith Was Saved in ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ but at What Cost?

Mushoku Tensei’s tenth episode had fans in tears when it aired on Father’s Day. Rudeus and his team successfully rescued Zenith, but at the cost of Paul Greyrat’s life. Still, it should be worth it since Rudeus wanted nothing more than to bring Zenith back home.

Rudeus losing his dad on Father’s Day is one thing. But finding out that rescuing Zenith was all for naught is another. At the end of the episode, Zenith couldn’t even speak after she woke up. Maybe it’s because Zenith was stuck in a mana crystal for an infinitely long time.

She should recover, or so we’d all like to hope. But to cut to the chase, this is who Zenith is now. There’s no recovery to look forward to.

Newest Mushoku Tensei episode



Right on father's day.

That ain't right.



I'm just… pic.twitter.com/Wcsg4uw7n4 — Agravain (@IncarnatedFiend) June 16, 2024

Zenith lives in a dream

Zenith is fine, physically. But she will forever be disconnected from reality since she woke up as a Miko. While trapped in the mana crystal, Zenith gained the power to read minds. It sounds like a great ability to have, but it caused Zenith to be unable to communicate verbally.

The only way known to communicate with Zenith is through telepathy and fans who’ve read the light novels know that there are developments to come: One of Rudeus’ children will be able to speak to Zenith telepathically. She’s known to be quiet, but she’ll form a close connection with her grandmother through her telepathy. But I won’t spoil you with who this granddaughter is for now!

