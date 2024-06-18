Zenith trapped in a mana crystal in the labyrinth.
(Crunchyroll)
Category:
Anime

Zenith Was Saved in ‘Mushoku Tensei,’ but at What Cost?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:15 am

Mushoku Tensei’s tenth episode had fans in tears when it aired on Father’s Day. Rudeus and his team successfully rescued Zenith, but at the cost of Paul Greyrat’s life. Still, it should be worth it since Rudeus wanted nothing more than to bring Zenith back home.

Recommended Videos

Rudeus losing his dad on Father’s Day is one thing. But finding out that rescuing Zenith was all for naught is another. At the end of the episode, Zenith couldn’t even speak after she woke up. Maybe it’s because Zenith was stuck in a mana crystal for an infinitely long time.

She should recover, or so we’d all like to hope. But to cut to the chase, this is who Zenith is now. There’s no recovery to look forward to.

Zenith lives in a dream

Zenith is fine, physically. But she will forever be disconnected from reality since she woke up as a Miko. While trapped in the mana crystal, Zenith gained the power to read minds. It sounds like a great ability to have, but it caused Zenith to be unable to communicate verbally.

The only way known to communicate with Zenith is through telepathy and fans who’ve read the light novels know that there are developments to come: One of Rudeus’ children will be able to speak to Zenith telepathically. She’s known to be quiet, but she’ll form a close connection with her grandmother through her telepathy. But I won’t spoil you with who this granddaughter is for now!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article The Secret’s Out In ‘Kaiju No. 8’! So What’s In Store Now For Kafka?
Kafka Hibino is revelaed as Kaiju No. 8
Kafka Hibino is revelaed as Kaiju No. 8
Kafka Hibino is revelaed as Kaiju No. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
The Secret’s Out In ‘Kaiju No. 8’! So What’s In Store Now For Kafka?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 17, 2024
Read Article If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Category: Anime
Anime
Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Category: Anime
Anime
Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Secret’s Out In ‘Kaiju No. 8’! So What’s In Store Now For Kafka?
Kafka Hibino is revelaed as Kaiju No. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
The Secret’s Out In ‘Kaiju No. 8’! So What’s In Store Now For Kafka?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima instructing Tanjiro and Zenitsu before training
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 17, 2024
Read Article If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
My Deer Friend Nokotan preview trailer
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Can’t Wait for the ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Anime, Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Buddy Daddies - Kazuki, Miri, Rei
Category: Anime
Anime
Will There Be a ‘Buddy Daddies’ Season 2?
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Asta confronting Liebe in Black Clover 170
Category: Anime
Anime
Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.