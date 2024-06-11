Roxy stuck in a labyrinth before getting rescued by Rudeus
‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2, Episode 22 Is About to Break Our Hearts

Published: Jun 11, 2024

Rudeus finally saves Roxy in episode 21 of Mushoku Tensei season 2, but she doesn’t remember him at all. I have no idea why she has selective amnesia, but it seems old feelings die hard.

She may not have all her memories, but it’s obvious that Rudeus is familiar to her. Now that Roxy has recovered a little, the team is heading deeper into the labyrinth. We’ve seen Rudeus traverse dangers before and come out stronger, but something about this labyrinth feels ominous. They’re in for a deeper descent now that they’ve found a magic circle at the bottom of a hidden stairway.

Will Rudeus and everyone else come home safely from this labyrinth? Mushoku Tensei season 2, episode 22 will be available on June 17, 2024, so hopefully we’ll find out then.

A Death Flag

Aside from this labyrinth being extremely tricky to navigate, what Rudeus said to his dad has been a cause for concern. Paul said he had something to tell Rudeus after their expedition, and Rudeus replied that it sounded “like a death flag.” Since he’s from the real world, we all get what he meant. Many characters often have their lives cut short, even when they still have so much left to say to their loved ones.

Whether or not you know what’s to come, it would still be heartbreaking to see it twice. I’m sure Paul still wants to spend more time with Rudeus, his other children, and his grandchildren. It’s all too soon, and I may have to close my eyes for the coming episode.

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.