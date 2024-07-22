Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's signature yellow and blue suit
Something They Never Thought They’d See Had the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Crew in Tears

Published: Jul 22, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine have brought back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Regardless of anyone’s opinions on Wolverine’s revival, one thing’s for sure: Wolverine’s signature blue and yellow suit onscreen will make anybody feel a surge of much-needed nostalgia.

Imagine having such an iconic suit that it could make grown adults cry. According to Wendy Jacobson, the executive producer of Deadpool & Wolverine, several crew members of the movie were caught crying after seeing Jackman don the blue and yellow suit during the camera test. In all the years Jackman has portrayed Wolverine, this is the first time he’s worn the blue and yellow suit.

After the events of Logan, nobody anticipated the return of Jackman’s Wolverine onscreen, much less in his signature suit. This understandably evoked tears from comic book fans.

A look Marvel fans have never seen before

Wolverine’s yellow and blue suit was first introduced when he fought against the Hulk (The Incredible Hulk, Vol. 1, 181), but even during the X-Men movies, Jackman had always worn black leather for Wolverine. Fans and crew aren’t the only ones excited about this costume development. Hugh Jackman himself was excited about his new yellow suit, as well, according to a report from Variety. He says he’s “never seen a crew reaction like that” before.

If we’re seeing more of Wolverine in the future, it had better be in his signature suit.

