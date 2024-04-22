Somehow, Wolverine Has Returned

Logan famously died in the movie Logan. It was supposed to be his swan song. So why is Hugh Jackman back alive and well in Deadpool & Wolverine? What is going on? Who went out of their way to bring this man back from the dead just for Wade to torment him?

Well, we’re in the multiverse now baby! Meaning anything is possible. Did you think that Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Pietro is dead forever? Probably not! Let’s just pull another Quicksilver on over. Tony Stark may have snapped his fingers but there are plenty of other worlds where Tony can fly in from.

Jokes aside, the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine does point out that this Wolverine has a history that doesn’t have him on the best side of the X-Men. “I told you, you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome anywhere,” starts the trailer, and for a bartender to say that to Logan really sets a scene…

Well, we should have known that this was not the Logan we’ve already known. He’s in the classic Wolverine suit and Logan never really loved bright yellow in the original films. We now have a bit of information about this take on the character to try and piece together how exactly he is here to help Wade.

Logan let his world down

In the trailer, Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) says “This Wolverine let down his entire world” as Logan and Wade are seemingly in the TVA. Wade pokes jokes about Wolverine’s state and even asks him what is “haunting” him. But our answer about how Logan is back is simple: It’s not our Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman’s return to the character is interesting because that then puts into question whether or not there will be another actor to take on Wolverine. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has multiple variants played by Hiddleston while others are played by different actors, so anything is possible.

This take on Logan differs from the one we’ve come to know and love. He is defeated, alone, and no one wants him around. Even at his lowest, the other Logan at least was still that hero we care about. This Logan … not so much.

Simply put: The multiverse means we can have a Logan return to us played by Hugh Jackman that doesn’t change anything that has happened before in the films. So Logan still stands as canon for that version of Wolverine. This Logan has a history that we get to learn through Deadpool & Wolverine and I can’t wait!

