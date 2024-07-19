Final ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Reveals a Cameo I Wish They’d Kept Secret

Deadpool & Wolverine is almost here, but the team behind the Marvel juggernaut is still giving us more trailers to get excited about. The final trailer for Wade Wilson’s third film features some heavy hitters, including a cameo that a lot of fans wished they had saved for our own screenings.

Turn away now if you might feel the same!

The final trailer gives us a more serious look at the movie, with Wade (Ryan Reynolds) dropping the jokes and trying to appeal to Logan (Hugh Jackman). What we see through the entire thing is Wade talking about how much of a hero Wolverine was in his timeline. He’s not wrong; Wolverine was THE X-Men guy in the movies for a long time—not Scott Summers (James Marsden), but Logan.

So while it might not have given any more information about the plot outside of more of Wade and Logan trying to work together, the trailer did give us one cameo that fans were hoping for: X-23.

X-23, also known as Laura, was played by Dafne Keen in the 2017 movie Logan. She is Logan’s biological daughter with Sarah Kinney. While Laura didn’t have a lot to say the first time we saw her, in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, we get to see Keen talk to her father—well, sort of.

It is very obvious in this trailer that this Wolverine is not in any way the same Logan we know, and he knows it, too. He says to Laura that he’s the wrong guy, and she tells him, “You were always the wrong guy until you weren’t.” And it is true; Logan has always been a reluctant hero, forced into this life, but he always knew when he needed to step up.

So seeing Laura helping this Logan? That’s going to be amazing.

I hope this means X-23 is back for good

Laura is an important character in Logan’s story in the movies, but I do hope she’ll get her own time. She is someone who has grown and has her own power, so why not let her have some time in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe as either our Wolverine for a bit or a version of the character?

In an interview timed with the news, Keen talked about what it felt like playing Laura again. “I was a bit freaked out. I was like, ‘I will have forgotten how to play her. She’s not in me anymore.’ As soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’ I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn’t passed.”

I do kind of agree with those online who wished that this cameo wasn’t spoiled by the trailer (because I would have cried in the theater), but it is nice to know that she’s coming back to us.

I am so excited to see what Deadpool & Wolverine has in store if a Laura cameo was what they could release in a trailer! There are probably a lot more surprises we don’t know about yet, but for now, I’m going to bask in the knowledge that my girl is back in action.

