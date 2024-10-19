What does ‘APT’ mean in Rosé & Bruno Mars’ latest song?

“APT” might have a different meaning than you think.

On October 18, 2024, BLACKPINK member Rosé and Bruno Mars released their surprise collaboration “APT.” This is Rosé’s first track since she left YG Entertainment in December 2023, and it’s already topping the charts in South Korea and the United States. For fans, this is a bright start to a new chapter in Rosé’s solo career.

For English-speaking listeners, the term “APT,” pronounced “a-pa-teu,” might be confusing. But for Korean speakers, it’s a term used almost daily. Want to know what it means? Let’s discuss it!

What does “APT” mean?

In South Korea, “APT” or “a-pa-teu” is slang for the word “apartment.” So when Rosé and Mars are singing “Just meet me at the APT,” they mean to meet them in the apartment.

However, there is another meaning to the abbreviation.

In South Korea, one of the most common drinking games is the “Apartment Game.” It is an easy counting game that starts off with a chant that goes “Apateu, Apateu” three times. After the chant, the group piles their hands on top of each other. The first player—usually the person who suggested the game, or they’re chosen by age—then shouts a random number.

Starting from the person whose hand is at the bottom of the pile, each person counts from one and moves their hands to the top. Whoever places their hand on the top of the pile with the named number loses and has to drink a shot.

Confused? Don’t worry; Rosé explained the game to her fans through a Reel.

rosé teaching us how to play apt? pic.twitter.com/jp0gwkIvhQ — rosé (@roseannepics) October 18, 2024

Bruno Mars and Rosé hinted at the drinking game in posts before the release of “APT.” Mars posted that Rosé had taught him a drinking game and even joked that the BLACKPINK member tried to kiss him. In response, Rosé asked, “What is wrong with you?”

Rosé also shared a photo from the night she taught Mars the Korean drinking game. In the comments, Mars once again joked that he tried to kiss him that night. Rosé replied to his comment with, “I’m gonna kill you. Take that back or I’m not releasing the song, Bruno!”

In other news, Rosé is scheduled to release her first full-length album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024.

