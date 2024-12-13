‘What brand of tampons do you use?’: A Fox News host senselessly attacks a world leader

So we’re still making weirdly sexist jokes, I see! This time, by two women on Fox News. Honestly, none of us should be surprised. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called himself a “proud feminist” and Fox News is up in arms about it.

Recommended Videos

Trudeau was speaking at a gala in Ottawa for Equal Voice when he mentioned the United States and our recent election. He said it was a moving backwards in the “march towards progress.” He went on to talk about women’s rights. “Women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack, overtly and subtly, but I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist,” he said.

To be clear, Donald Trump has spent his time recently mocking Canada and so Trudeau’s comments are not only correct but also seemingly a response to how Trump is acting. Fox News has decided that it is horrifying that a man wants to support women! And they let two women talk about it, surprisingly.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany and panelist Lisa Kennedy Montgomery were furious about Trudeau’s tame comments. McEnany said “Could a counterpunch get any lamer?” on Outnumbered. But then Kennedy Montgomery made it sexist and weird. She talked about Trudeau comments and insinuated that he was a woman because he…respects women. Okay then.

“No, I watched that and I went, ‘Wow, Justine Trudeau,’” she commented. “What brand of tampons do you use? Such a proud feminist. My goodness. I’m trembling with fear. Please don’t invade us with your soy boyness.” I guess, in this case, a man who respects women is weak. At least in Kennedy Montgomery’s eyes. Not mine though! I’ll happily take a “soy boy” over a raging sexist any day of the week.

He didn’t insult me, Kayleigh. He just insulted the sexist, racist, homophobic Trump supporters, like you.

At the start of the segment, McEnany said that Trudeau’s comments meant to mock Trump ended up just mocking Americans. On the contrary, you may feel that way but he was directly targeting people like you and those at Fox News who see a woman’s body as a man’s property. That’s what he was making a comment on. Not all Americans. Just the racist and sexist ones.

Kennedy Montgomery’s response was met with her making a face as if everyone was going to applaud her sexist joke. Is this what the Fox News segments are all like? Just sexist and racist jokes with all these plastic looking hosts awkwardly laughing at them? With everyone wearing clothing from 2004? This isn’t fun to watch.

Calling a man a woman for standing up for women’s rights is exactly what I’d expect Fox News to do. It is wild that their response to a man calling himself a feminist is to be wildly sexist in return but they are white women on Fox News. We cannot expect much more out of them. Anyway, the “soy boy” trend was so 4 years ago, like your outfits. Maybe keep up with the time.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy