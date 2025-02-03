‘What a REAL President sounds like!’: Trump slighted in favor of a beloved former President over D.C. plane crash condolences

Social media users can’t help but compare the response of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama to the tragic Washington, DC, plane crash.

Recommended Videos

Upon news of the plane crash carrying 67 passengers, Trump expressed condolences to the bereaved families affected by the incident. Instead of stopping there, however, Trump decided to blame DEI hiring practices in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The president’s move was highly criticized online. Not only did he spout a baseless claim, but he was also accused of politicizing and shifting blame on his political opponents. This is an unfortunate event that left no survivors.

Former President Barack Obama also extended his commiserations to those who lost their loved ones. Obama wrote on X, “Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA.” He mentioned that he and former First Lady Michelle are sending their prayers. The former president continued and reminded people that the first responders are doing all they can to help during the dire circumstances. There was no odd segue to Trump’s failings in handling the crisis or any mudslinging done on Obama’s part. Instead, his focus was solely on the victims and the families that were aggrieved by the incident.

Obama’s tweet naturally gained applause from social media users. One reply to Obama states, “This is how a real president reacts!” Dozens more expressed frustration over Trump’s initial response. Another X user wrote, “Thanks to Barack Obama and other NORMAL leaders for compassionate messages about the plane and helicopter crash.”

This is how a real President reacts! ? — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) January 30, 2025

It shouldn’t be difficult for a world leader to confirm and wait for the results of an investigation. Instead, Trump decided to blame DEI and remove the spotlight from those who lost their lives in the crash.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy