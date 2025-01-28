‘What a f—ing joke’: Trump’s Gulf of America is supported by a major web browser and the internet isn’t happy

As if the A.I. Overview that is always wrong wasn’t bad enough… Instead of continuing to support the rightful name of a body of water, it seems as if Google is ready to bend to the will of Donald Trump if his “Gulf of America” nonsense pans out.

According to CNBC, if the government agrees to move forward with the name change of both the Gulf of Mexico and the Denali mountain in Alaska, Google will honor that change. Wild since the rest of the world does not have to follow that rule and they will all still be referring to these places by their original name but whatever.

The change to the name comes after Trump and all his fans in the government, namely Marjorie Taylor Greene, decided that this was where their time and energy should be spent. Not on the somehow more expensive price of eggs than the prior administration and not actually helping Palestinians in Gaza. Huh, weird, it is almost like the things people used to justify voting for Trump don’t matter to him. Imagine that.

“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps,” Google responded to questions about the change in an X post. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.” The Denali mountain was named Mount McKinley up until 2015 when President Barack Obama changed the name as a symbolic gesture to the natives of Alaska.

Google honoring the name change is part of what they do, sure, but the idea that “The Gulf of America” was changed simply because Trump….is being racist towards a body of water is ridiculous. As one X user points out, it is simply just a cowardly move.

Shame on you, Google! I have told my students for years now that Google is their friend. I guess it’s time I stopped saying that. Your CEO is kissing Trump’s a**, and you, a source of information, have sold out. Shame. — JLCourtemanche (@jlcourtemanche) January 28, 2025

Oh but you’ll keep killing the planet with your bad A.I.?

Look, while we’re all dogging on Google, let’s also criticize them for forcing all of us to engage with A.I. by putting the A.I. overview at the top of searches. I don’t want A.I. to incorrectly tell me information. Half of the time, it is completely wrong and it also is killing the planet with each search. Stop making me partake in it! Because if you google with “- ai” or “minus ai” it then turns the entire search into something about A.I. Enough!

Bending to Trump’s nonsense will, refusing to let people not use A.I., it’s all a mess and Google is playing a part in all of it. Acting as if the name change is nothing more than listening to the government is certainly a choice because you don’t have to do everything that Trump says.

Anyway, time for them to boot Ask Jeeves back up so we can start getting our non-A.I. information from him. He’d never change the name of the Gulf of Mexico just because an orange man told him to. Honestly, Bing probably wouldn’t either so time to move search engines and stop using Google for your searching needs. They don’t have a backbone anyway.

