‘Stupid as f—‘: Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted online for feeding into meaningless MAGA distractions

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. Meaning she’s loudly and proudly campaigning for this “Gulf of America” change. That also means many online are mocking her for it.

Greene posted a picture of a map where a sticker was placed over the word “Mexico” in regards to the Gulf of Mexico. She wrote “This is what homeschooling looks like in GA-14!!” That’s not what “homeschooling” is. What that is is lying to a child. You can’t just change the name of something, teach it to a child, and expect that to stick as a fact. All you’re doing is harming that child’s future.

As one X user so politely put it, Greene’s move is “stupid as f**k.”

This is what homeschooling looks like in GA-14!! ❤️



Gulf of AMERICA!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/iYsmkqFILW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) January 27, 2025

In response to Greene’s post, many Americans were rightfully calling this move from Trump and his administration out for what it really is: A distraction. “Look at this distraction from food and gas prices that we claimed we could instantaneously lower,” another user on X wrote.

Another pointed out how this is not an “official” thing and all the Trump administration is doing is making Americans look foolish. “And it’s stupid. It’s not official and if it ever becomes official, the rest of the world won’t go along. Republicans are making this country look stupid. In one week you freaks have managed to turn the world against us. Good job a**holes.”

All the Trump administration is going with this is making everyone look the other way while he continues to ignore the economy and let Americans suffer. His base loudly and proudly listens to his racist rhetoric and will allow him to get away with things like “The Gulf of America” while ignoring the “eggs” they so desperately hated Joe Biden for.

This is a classic smoke and mirrors move

It is sad to see this many Americans falling for Trump’s act. They refuse to push back at the moves he’s making and eggs are not getting cheaper despite so many of them saying they were electing him because of the price of them. But trying to change the name of a body of water is somehow more important? And his base is okay with that being the priority and not grocery prices?

Many pushed back, replying to Greene about eggs and the economy, but the point still remains: Trump fans don’t care as long as whatever they see as “important” gets done. If all Trump manages to do in office is harm marginalized groups and change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, his fan base will label him a hero and the best to ever do it. Why? Because that’s just who they are.

So Greene prioritizing this and praising homeschooling for lying to kids is honestly not surprising. It is pathetic but it isn’t surprising.

