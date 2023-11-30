We’re Getting an English Dub for ‘Pokémon Horizons’! Here’s When.

26 seasons of Pokémon!? I was just a kindergartner when my mom flipped to an episode of the Pokémon anime in 1999, sparking a lifelong infatuation with Japanese animation and comics. Decades later, we’re now set for an English iteration of Pokémon Horizons, although it won’t be here until the new year.

Interested in seeing what happens to the Pokémon franchise with Ash Ketchum out of the picture? Here’s everything you need to know about the new series’ premiere, including when U.S. and U.K. audiences can expect its launch.

The official release date for the Pokémon Horizons English dub

Liko and Roy’s debut as the Pokémon series’ new leads will come at various dates across the English-speaking world. In the U.S., Pokémon Horizons: The Series hits Netflix on February 23, 2024. The news came on November 29 with an official trailer drop from the Pokémon YouTube channel, which offered a brief look at the dub and its plot.

Outside the U.S., it seems everyone has varying release windows for the new series. In the U.K., BBC iPlayer and CBBC are set to receive the English dub sometime in December 2023. Canadians have the longest wait of all, unfortunately, with the series premiering on March 2 via Télétoon and Cartoon Network. Meanwhile, Australia gets its iteration of Pokémon Horizons on February 27 via 9Go!

In the meantime, Pokémon fans still have an exciting holiday 2023 season ahead. Pokémon Concierge is headed to Netflix on December 28, just in time for the long break before the new year. So while most English-speaking viewers will have to wait until 2024 for the official dubbed launch of the new anime season, 2023 certainly isn’t ending without its own little gift to long-time Pokémon viewers.

