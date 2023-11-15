The First Trailer for ‘Pokémon Concierge’ Is So Cute, It’s Dangerous

We live in difficult times, folks. Arguments get heated. There’s little we can all agree on. But now, we have been presented with a small nugget of objective truth that everyone in the world can join hands and sing about together in beautiful harmony. That truth is that Pokémon Concierge looks mind-bogglingly adorable.

I had very high hopes for this series back when it was announced in February. The teaser alone was adorable, and dwarf—a Japanese stop motion studio that also made Rilakkuma and Kaoru and the beloved Domo-kun shorts for Japan’s NHK broadcasting network—was the perfect pick for making a series like this. But today, the full trailer dropped, and my high expectations fell short. Pokémon Concierge looks cuter than the human mind is capable of comprehending.

Twenty seconds in, an Eevee wearing a flower on one ear (just one) has the absolute gall to look straight into the camera and coo. And the Eevee is made of felt. I was done. Mere human mortals stand no chance.

This show looks so adorable it might destroy us all. Did I open with promises of world peace due to this cuteness? Yes. It will create either harmony or destruction. Somehow, the textures of the Pokémon puppets dwarf has concocted make them even cuter. Magikarp is a slippery little guy, but Dragonite is a softy?! I need to hug every single one of them.

Trained, well-seasoned media professionals are losing their damn minds online because of those incredible little quacks Psyduck makes while riding in the scooter. He is beauty, he is grace.

the little quacks as he rides along in the scooter I can't ?https://t.co/dvxwg0B7gL https://t.co/DECmLyDEbM pic.twitter.com/lTuF9dDZzJ — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) November 14, 2023

Best of all, dwarf studio clearly understands that Psyduck is an all-time top three Pokémon. I think this trailer has just objectively proven that. Psyduck is the stressed-out, ne’er-do-well, and very loving little man the whole world needs. I will be taking no further questions on the matter at this time.

This show also understands that all we want to do with our Pokémon is cuddle and be cozy. Or play with them, even if we’re chasing after fruit together. There’s not a battle in sight, only antics with inner tubes and tents. I’m one hundred percent here for this slice of life version of Pokémon, and I want this lady’s job very badly.

Pokémon Concierge, the show whose obscene cuteness will destroy the world and rebuild it anew in an era of lasting peace, will premiere on Netflix on December 28. It will be why and how I get through the holidays.

(featured image: Netflix)

